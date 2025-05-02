Deepika Padukone’s 2nd look at WAVES 2025 is blinged-out black suit you won’t forget: Pics and videos

Deepika Padukone made a striking appearance at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) held in Mumbai on Thursday, May 1. The 39-year-old actor ditched her usual heavy gowns and sultry sarees in favour of statement-making suits. After slaying in a beige-tailored set, she switched things up with a stunning black embellished ensemble that gave ethnic fashion a glam twist. Let’s decode her look and grab some style inspo. (Also read: Deepika Padukone steps out for WAVES 2025 in simple suit, proves beige is anything but boring: See pics ) Deepika Padukone dazzles in glamorous black ensemble at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai. (Instagram/@yogenshah_s)

Deepika Padukone rocks glamorous black suit

Deepika rocked a custom suit straight from designer Masaba Gupta’s collection. Her black kurta came with a chic short neckline, full sleeves, and a flowy silhouette that screamed effortless glam. What really stole the show, though, was the golden sequin tropical embroidery all over the kurta, it popped beautifully against the black base and added just the right dose of drama.

She paired the look with a matching dupatta featuring golden borders, elegantly pinned over one shoulder, and flared palazzo pants to round off the stunning ensemble.

How she styled her look

Styled by her go-to fashion guru Shaleena Nathani, Deepika let her outfit do all the talking by keeping the accessories minimal. She added just the right amount of bling with a pair of oversized statement stud earrings and finished the look with classic pointy black heels.

Her makeup was all about soft glam, featuring smokey eyes, fluttery mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, a touch of blush, luminous highlighter, and a swipe of nude lipstick. And let’s not miss her luscious locks styled into a sleek bun, tying the whole look together with elegance.

On the work front

Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Lately, there’s been speculation that she’s been cast in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, though the actor hasn’t made any official announcement yet.