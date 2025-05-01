Alia Bhatt's Maharashtrian look in peach saree to Shahid and Mira twinning in white: WAVES 2025 day 1 best looks

Day 1 of the inaugural edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit or WAVES 2025 was nothing short of buzzy since celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and many others attended the event in an array of eye-catching outfits. Also read | WAVES 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal assemble for conversation on cinema WAVES 2025: Here's what Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and other celebs wore. (Instagram/ Alia Bhatt/ WAVES India)

While Alia brought a splash of bright colours in her pink and peach nauvari saree, actor Shahid Kapoor in an all-white suit and wife Mira Rajput in a white shirt with red waistcoat and matching pants kept things classic. Ahead, a look at who wore what to WAVES 2025 day 1 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Thursday:

Alia Bhatt's desi look was inspired by Maharashtra

Alia Bhatt decided to wear a nauvari saree, a traditional style of wearing a saree that originated in Maharashtra, to WAVES 2025 opening. Her custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree was paired with a sleeveless blouse, hand-embroidered in resham, pearls, and crystals.

Mira aces power-dressing

If you're looking to style a sharp business look with flared pants and a waistcoat over a crisp white shirt, Mira Rajput just showed how to pull it off. Her dark red waistcoat with tie details added a sophisticated touch to her outfit. Her crisp white shirt with short sleeves is a classic choice that provided a clean canvas for her outfit.

Deepika keeps it simple in beige

Deepika wore a custom sand-coloured kurta designed by Masaba Gupta, embroidered with similar tones of intricate floral motifs and tiny stones. Deepika sported a matching salwar and dupatta with a stunning border featuring floral cutwork.

Sobhita Dhulipala goes all out in rich saree

Sobhita's saree at WAVES 2025 was truly captivating. Floral embroidery adorned the opulent fabric of the actor's brown saree, giving it an exquisite royal touch. She wore her ethnic Indian look with heavy jewellery.

Raashi Khanna stuns in pastel saree

The actor chose a Lajjoo C saree in pale pink colour. Her organza and brocade saree has marodi embroidery highlights, featuring floral motifs in gold along the border. She paired it with a pista green blouse.

Shah Rukh makes a statement with his jewellery

He wore sharp blue jacket with a front zipper and matching trousers to WAVES 2025, and completed the look with not one but two statement hoop earrings on his right ear lobe.

Vicky Kaushal looks sauve in blue bandhgala

Vicky's look proves that the evergreen bandhgala has stood the test of time. At WAVES 2025, the actor showed that the bandhgala is never going out of style with his sharp blue look.