Deepika Padukone steps out for WAVES 2025 in simple suit, proves beige is anything but boring: See pics

Deepika Padukone may not make as many high-profile public appearances as she once did, but when she does step out for a public appearance in a traditional look, you can be sure that it will be a pretty major one. On May 1, the actor took to Instagram to drop two photos of herself and give a peek into her ethnic look for the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai. Also read | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shine in elegant ethnic outfits as they attend a family wedding Deepika Padukone shared two photos of her ethnic look. (Instagram/ Deepika Padukone)

Deepika makes a graceful sartorial statement

Deepika Padukone wrote in her caption, “En route… WAVES.” Wearing a super chic neutral look, Deepika was photographed wearing a sand-coloured kurta embroidered with similar tones of intricate floral motifs.

The subtly sparkly kurta featured tiny stones on the embroidery. Deepika sported a matching salwar and dupatta. Whoever said beige was boring? She paired the outfit with stunning chandelier earrings.

Take a closer look at what Deepika wore:

Deepika's makeup and hair are simple but stunning

Deepika stepped out rocking a natural, sun-kissed glow. She opted for a no-makeup makeup look, adding a nude lip and bronzy contour. A simple glossy lip combined with a soft low bun made sure all eyes were on her diamond earrings. She had her usual eyeliner and mascara combo, though this time in warmer shades of brown instead of black.

Reactions to Deepika's pictures

A fan commented on Deepika's latest Instagram post: “So pretty!!” Another said, “Dua's mom (heart eyes emojis).” Deepika and actor-husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child together, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024.

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta and many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section of Deepika's post. A fan also wrote, “What a way to start the day — thanks for blessing our feed.” Other left comments like 'prettiest' and 'just so beautiful' on the post.