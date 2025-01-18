Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shine in elegant ethnic outfits as they attend a family wedding. Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the latter's cousin’s wedding celebrations in Mumbai last night. This was the couple's much-anticipated first social appearance together after welcoming their daughter, Dua Padukone. They wore elegant ethnic ensembles for the occasion. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended his cousin's wedding.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh attend a family wedding

The paparazzi clips and pictures show Ranveer and Deepika exiting the wedding festivities together while holding hands. Ranveer comes to drop Deepika to her vehicle and leaves after making sure his wife is settled comfortably in the car. While Deepika chose an embroidered anarkali and dupatta set, Ranveer complemented his wife with a bandhgala jacket, kurta, and pants set. Let's decode their gorgeous traditional ensembles.

More about Deepika and Ranveer's outfits

Deepika's anarkali suit features a crew neckline, full-length sleeves, broad borders decked with delicate pink embroidery, gold gota patti work on the hem, applique work on the ghera, and a full-body hem length. Deepika paired it with a heavily embroidered dupatta, which she draped on her shoulders. The pink dupatta adds a beautiful contrast to the ivory ensemble and features tassels on the borders, zardozi work, and lahariya designs.

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with statement gold jewel pieces, including jhumkis with ear chains, a choker necklace, and a heavy emerald-adorned neckpiece. She tied her hair in a centre-parted pulled-back bun and decorated it with a gajra to add a sleek touch to the outfit. Lastly, she chose embroidered juttis, pink lips, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, shimmery eye shadow, and winged eyeliner.

Meanwhile, Ranveer made a statement in an ivory-embroidered ensemble. His sherwani jacket features a bandhgala neckline, an open front, full-length sleeves, zardozi work, and sequin embroidery. He wore the jacket with a matching kurta featuring a split neckline and zardozi embroidery. Lastly, he rounded off the ethnic look with silk churidar pants, embroidered black mojaris, tiny hoop earrings, vintage glasses, a rugged beard, and hair tied in a man bun.