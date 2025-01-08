Deepika Padukone shares post about becoming a first-time mom in 2024 and it's so raw and relatable

There's been a recent uptick in motherhood-related content on our social media feeds thanks to Deepika Padukone. When the actor is not revelling in every moment with her newborn daughter, she's reposting the most relatable posts about motherhood on Instagram. Deepika, who turned 39 on January 5, amplified a post about new moms on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. Also read: Here's how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated daughter Dua Padukone Singh's first Christmas New mom Deepika Padukone was spotted with actor-husband Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport on Tuesday. (Instagram/ Yogen Shah)

For Deepika, nothing tops having a baby

Deepika and actor-husband Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua Padukone Singh was born on September 8, 2024 at a hospital in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram Stories recently, Deepika wrote 'amen' alongside a post that said, “Mums who gave birth in 2024, remember this... when you see everyone's highlight reel (Instagram Reels) at the end of the year, remember your body GREW and BIRTHED a whole human this year! Nothing tops that.”

The comments section of the post was filled with moms getting real about motherhood. One wrote about being a mum-of-two, “Best achievement ever.” Another said, “My body grew and birthed a cutie early September and that little man is the most wonderful blessing myself, his dad and his brother had this year. Thank you God. Thank you 2024.”

Someone also wrote, "Some of us birthed two humans this year." A comment also read, “I gave birth this December and I’m trying to get my body back…”

New mom's mental health

Considering most people allude that as a new mom you'd be drowning in the 'joy of motherhood', you'd be surprised to know that this wasn't the case for some mothers. According to health experts, postpartum depression is fairly common in India as it affects approximately 20-25 percent of first time mothers in the country as women go through life-changing physical and emotional experiences at the time of childbirth. Click here to know about early identification and management of postpartum depression.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.