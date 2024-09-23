Deepika Padukone gives a window into her life as new mom. Watch

Deepika Padukone hasn't shared any update on her motherhood after the announcement of her baby girl's arrival on September 8. Now, the actor has reshared an Instagram Reels, which gives us a peek into her new phase of life as a mother. (Also Read – Deepika Padukone spotted for first time with Ranveer Singh, daughter after discharge from Mumbai hospital. See pic) Deepika Padukone gives fans a window into her new motherhood(Instagram)

Deepika offers peek into her motherhood

Deepika reposted a reel on Monday morning with the GIF of a person stepping out of the curtains and retreating after giving a short wave. The reel displays the text, “If adults ate like newborns,” and shows a woman waking up on a sofa, heading to the kitchen, fixing a meal, staring at her plate, and then attempting to eat chaotically at the dining table. She then passes out as soon as she takes the first bite. She also has her mouth open and head shaking throughout the video just like a newborn would.

Deepika, Ranveer's first baby

Deepika was discharged from the hospital days after her delivery. She and husband Ranveer Singh brought their newborn home, marking their first public appearance since the joyous event.

Following the birth of their daughter, Deepika Padukone made a heartwarming update on her Instagram bio, reflecting her new role as a mother. Her bio now reads, "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat," providing fans with a charming glimpse into the daily routine of their new family life.

The announcement of their baby's arrival on September 8 was shared through a touching post on social media, where the couple expressed their delight with the message, “Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.” A bevy of Bollywood celebrities sent their wishes to the new parents, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Kareena Kapoor.

In terms of their professional lives, Deepika's last appearance was in the film Kalki 2898 Ad. Ranveer and Deepika are set to be seen together next in Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film Singham Again, scheduled for release during Diwali. Ranveer will also star in Aditya Dhar's next action film and Farhan Akhtar's crime drama Don 3 subsequently.