Internet is in love with Dua Padukone Singh’s name: ‘Honouring the mother’s legacy as well’

Internet has reacted after actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh named their baby girl Dua Padukone Singh. On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer treated fans to the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. The couple also revealed that they have named their daughter 'Dua', which means prayer. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter's name as Dua Padukone Singh) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are parents to Dua.

What fans said about Deepika, Ranveer's baby's name

Now taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan said, "In the world of baby names like Raha Kapoor, Jeh Ali Khan, Akaay Kohli, being a Dua Padukone Singh is something the society needs. Babies can carry the legacy of their mom's name as well." An X user shared a clip of the song Khuda Jaane from Deepika's 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno. A line in the song goes: Ban gaye ho tum meri dua. Posting it, they wrote, "Conversations between Deepika Padukone and Dua Padukone be like."

Sharing a picture of Deepika, her mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone, a fan said that Dua was the initial letters of their names. The person said, "Wow, Dua Padukone Singh is actually carrying so many people's legacy." Another fan pointed out that the 'A' was from Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani's name. "It’s the 3 mothers- Deepika, Ujjala and Anju," they wrote. "This feels so great," read a comment.

About Dua

Deepika and Ranveer Singh's Diwali post was accompanied by a sweet little photo of the baby's tiny feet. The baby seems to be dressed in traditional attire. However, the face of their daughter was not revealed. "Dua Padukone Singh (evil eye emoji) ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," Ranveer and Deepika captioned the post. Actor Alia Bhatt dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. "So beautiful," actor Diana Penty commented.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024. They shared the news of the child's arrival with a cute Instagram post. "Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024," the picture read.

About Ranveer, Deepika

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. They later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.