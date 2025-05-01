WAVES 2025: See full day 1 schedule as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Alia take the stage

The inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) is beginning in Mumbai today (May 1). The grand event, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will see some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry take the stage. Here is a lowdown of the full schedule for day 1 of WAVES 2025. WAVES 2025 day 1 will see Rajinkanth, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone on stage.

WAVES 2025 day 1 schedule

WAVES 2025 will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre from May 1-4. The mega event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning. This will be followed by a bunch of superstarry panel discussions, featuring the country's biggest superstars.

Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul

Speakers: Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajnikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi

Moderator: Akshay Kumar

The New Mainstream: Breaking Borders, Building Legends

Speakers: SS Rajamouli, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

Moderator: Karan Johar

Creative Bridges: Unlocking The Power of Cultural & Digital Partnerships Between UK & India

Speaker: Lisa Nandy

The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler

Speakers: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Moderator: Karan Johar

The Future of Advertising

Speaker: Mark Read

Transcending Boundaries: Story Telling in the Age of AI

Speakers: Shekhar Kapur, Barun Das

Braving the Odds: Scripting a New Narrative

Speakers: Ariane Hingst, Binaca Balti, Rona Lee Shimon, Mary Jorie Millben

Talent Beyond Borders

Speakers: Allu Arjun, Barun Das

Moderators: Aditya Raj Kaul, Kabir Naqvi

Building the Next Global Entertainment Revolution from India

Speakers: Mukesh Ambani

Design, Media, and Creativity in the Age of AI

Speaker: Shantanu Narayan Global

Impact of Video on Culture and Communication

Speaker: Neal Mohan

Moderators: Mark Rober, Gautami

The Art of Creation

Speakers: Shahid Kapoor, Raj Kumar Rao, Atlee, Riteish Deshmukh, Zoya Akhtar

Moderator: Anupama Chopra

All about WAVES 2025 Summit

Organised by the Government of India, WAVES has been positioned a forum for promoting discussions, collaboration, and innovation in the M&E industry. According to its mission statement, the event is slated to 'bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to discuss prospects, challenges, promote trade to India, and influence the sector's future'.

Day 2 of WAVES 2025 will see more panel discussions featuring industry bigwigs, while days 3 and 4 will see industry stakeholders hold closed door discussions and meetings.