WAVES 2025: See full day 1 schedule as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Alia take the stage
WAVES 2025 Summit full schedule: Some of the biggest names in the industry will take the stage on the inaugural day of the mega event.
The inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) is beginning in Mumbai today (May 1). The grand event, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will see some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry take the stage. Here is a lowdown of the full schedule for day 1 of WAVES 2025.
WAVES 2025 day 1 schedule
WAVES 2025 will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre from May 1-4. The mega event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning. This will be followed by a bunch of superstarry panel discussions, featuring the country's biggest superstars.
Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul
Speakers: Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajnikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi
Moderator: Akshay Kumar
The New Mainstream: Breaking Borders, Building Legends
Speakers: SS Rajamouli, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal
Moderator: Karan Johar
Creative Bridges: Unlocking The Power of Cultural & Digital Partnerships Between UK & India
Speaker: Lisa Nandy
The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler
Speakers: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone
Moderator: Karan Johar
The Future of Advertising
Speaker: Mark Read
Transcending Boundaries: Story Telling in the Age of AI
Speakers: Shekhar Kapur, Barun Das
Braving the Odds: Scripting a New Narrative
Speakers: Ariane Hingst, Binaca Balti, Rona Lee Shimon, Mary Jorie Millben
Talent Beyond Borders
Speakers: Allu Arjun, Barun Das
Moderators: Aditya Raj Kaul, Kabir Naqvi
Building the Next Global Entertainment Revolution from India
Speakers: Mukesh Ambani
Design, Media, and Creativity in the Age of AI
Speaker: Shantanu Narayan Global
Impact of Video on Culture and Communication
Speaker: Neal Mohan
Moderators: Mark Rober, Gautami
The Art of Creation
Speakers: Shahid Kapoor, Raj Kumar Rao, Atlee, Riteish Deshmukh, Zoya Akhtar
Moderator: Anupama Chopra
All about WAVES 2025 Summit
Organised by the Government of India, WAVES has been positioned a forum for promoting discussions, collaboration, and innovation in the M&E industry. According to its mission statement, the event is slated to 'bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to discuss prospects, challenges, promote trade to India, and influence the sector's future'.
Day 2 of WAVES 2025 will see more panel discussions featuring industry bigwigs, while days 3 and 4 will see industry stakeholders hold closed door discussions and meetings.
