PM Modi, Bollywood bigwigs to kick off WAVES summit on May 1

Bollywood stalwarts, leading industry experts, and senior government officials will converge at the World Audio Video Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), set to begin on May 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex. Jointly organised by the central and state governments, the four-day event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first two days of WAVES summit will focus on cinema, filmmaking and marketing.(File Image)

In what officials are calling a first-of-its-kind initiative, the summit will bring together the entire spectrum of the media and entertainment industry, with participation confirmed from delegates representing around 40 countries.

The summit will feature theme-based plenaries and discussions aimed at shaping the future of the audio-visual industry in India and beyond. The first two days will focus on cinema, filmmaking, and marketing.

Day one will open with a high-profile panel discussion titled “Legends and Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul”, featuring iconic actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi. The session will be moderated by actor Akshay Kumar.

Another highlight will be “The New Mainstream: Breaking Borders, Building Legends”, a panel with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actors Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, and music maestro AR Rahman, moderated by Karan Johar. A much-anticipated chat between Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, titled “The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler”, will delve into the actor’s inspiring career.

Key issues on the agenda include regulating broadcasting in the digital age, copyright for audio-visual performers and content creators, the role of artificial intelligence in media, the future of theatrical releases, and the evolution of the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality) sector.

“This will be a landmark event, bringing together key voices from film, OTT, gaming, digital media, artificial intelligence, and emerging tech,” said Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau.

WAVES 2025 will also feature the unveiling of a Bharat Pavilion, where states will exhibit their unique storytelling traditions. The Pavilion, themed “Kala to Code”, will celebrate India’s spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — and explore how India’s cultural heritage continues to shape global narratives.