IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Semifinal race goes down to the wire as India eye qualification
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India face Australia in their final group game and their semifinal hopes hang by a thread. Follow live score and latest updates of India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 fixture.
- 2 Mins agoAll eyes on Harmanpreet
- 11 Mins ago'We're in a bit of a different situation to India' - Molineux
- 21 Mins agoSouth Africa lose Wolvaardt early!
- 23 Mins agoMandhana gears up for Australia showdown
- 28 Mins agoDeepti eyes history
- 35 Mins agoInteresting stat!
- 42 Mins agoAustralia squad
- 53 Mins agoIndia squad
- 1 Hr agoDouble-header Sunday!
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: It is now or never for Harmanpreet Kaur and the Indian women's cricket team! With a place in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals on the line, India take on six-time champions Australia in their final Group A clash at Lord's in London on Sunday. Meanwhile, South Africa takes on Bangladesh, and today's results will determine the semifinal lineup from Group A. Given South Africa's head-to-head record vs Bangladesh, for India, the contest against Australia is virtually a knockout game. If South Africa defeats Bangladesh, and then India needs to clinch victory to qualify. But an unlikely Bangladesh victory will reduce the pressure on India, and even with a defeat, they could sneak through due to a superior net run rate. But does India have enough left in the tank?...Read More
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All eyes on Harmanpreet
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet has usually been key for India against Australia. She hasn't been in good form in this tournament, getting only 85 runs in four games at a strike rate of 106.25. She hasn't smacked a six yet. She will hope to find her form!
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: 'We're in a bit of a different situation to India' - Molineux
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Speaking ahead of the match, Aussie captain Molineux said, “We're in a bit of a different situation to India. We still need to win and make sure we finish where we want to place. We know that there's a bit of pressure on them, and hopefully we can double down on that and put pressure on them as well quite early in the game.”
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa lose Wolvaardt early!
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Elsewhere, South Africa are currently chasing 118 runs, and have reached 45/1 in 6.3 overs. They need 73 in 81 balls now. Wolvaardt was dismissed for a golden duck in the first delivery of the run chase, losing her wicket to Akter.
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Mandhana gears up for Australia showdown
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Speaking ahead of the match, India opener Mandhana said, “We did well in the T20 format in Australia. We'll take a lot of confidence from that. Also, with the WPL, I feel the girls are also very well prepared in terms of taking the high-pressure games a little better than what we could before. So hopefully we can take all of those experiences and memories and play the best we can tomorrow.”
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Deepti eyes history
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Deepti is only one wicket away from becoming the highest wicket-taker in women's internationals. She is expected to achieve that feat vs Australia.
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Interesting stat!
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Australia have only lost thrice in their 27 matches across the five T20 World Cups since 2018. Two of those losses have come against India, interesting stat! Can we see a similar upset here?
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Australia squad
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Alana King, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Phoebe Litchfield, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India squad
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Double-header Sunday!
IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia, as part of a double-header on Sunday! South Africa is currently facing Bangladesh, and India takes on the Aussies later at 7pm. The results today will determine the Group A semifinal lineup.