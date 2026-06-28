TMC rebels flex muscle again, hold second councillors’ meet ahead of civic polls

The Ritabrata Banerjee-led breakaway faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday held its second meeting with former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillors in a week, signalling a renewed challenge to Mamata Banerjee’s leadership ahead of the civic polls, even as party’s loyalist camp countered the move by filing police complaints alleging “forgery” and “unauthorised” use of TMC’s name and symbol. LoP in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee, left, addresses a press conference, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Monday, June 22, (PTI)

People aware of the matter said 47 former TMC councillors attended the meeting at a private banquet hall in Topsia area of East Kolkata. The meeting, the second after a similar gathering in New Town on June 22, was aimed at “strengthening the party’s support base in the city after its assembly poll debacle.

Banners at both meetings displayed TMC’s grass-and-twin-flower symbol and “All India Trinamool Congress” name, though images of Mamata remained conspicuously missing.

TMC joint national secretary Dola Sen lodged complaints at the New Town and Pragati Maidan police stations, alleging “forgery of party symbol and impersonation of the name All India Trinamool Congress”. The complaints also accused the rebel camp of circulating “false documents/electronic communications” and holding “unauthorised meetings”.

“We are the real Trinamool Congress. We have the numbers and are the principal opposition in the state assembly. There can be no question about our legitimacy. We have constituted our national working committee and will soon announce our political programmes,” rebel MLA and deputy leader of the party in the House Sandipan Saha was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, both factions have written to Kolkata Police seeking permission to hold the party’s annual Martyr’s Day rally on July 21. “The TMC has written to the Kolkata Police seeking permission to observe Shahid Dibas on July 21 in front of Victoria House, just like the party has been for decades,” a senior TMC leader said.

The annual rally at Esplanade commemorates the 13 Youth Congress workers killed in police firing on July 21, 1993, a defining moment in Mamata Banerjee’s political career.

“The party will observe July 21 regardless of administrative restrictions and will hold its programme even if permission for a conventional stage is denied. If necessary, it would be conducted from a Gypsy using a microphone, but it would not be cancelled,” TMC MP Mahua Moitra said.

Rebel MLA Akhruzzaman, who attended Saturday’s meeting, said the faction was also preparing for the event. “The Martyr’s Day on July 21 is an emotion for each and every TMC worker and leader... We are the TMC and we are taking all preparations for the day. Our first choice would be to hold the rally in front of Victoria House.”