US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump threatens ‘Iran will no longer exist’; air raid sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait

Jun 28, 2026 6:53:12 AM IST

US-Iran war news LIVE: Tehran and Washington traded accusations that the other had violated the ceasefire after Iran claimed on Saturday that it had targeted US sites in the Persian Gulf after American aircraft hit Iranian weapons sites on Friday.

The US strikes — on missile storage and coastal radar installations — were in response to an Iranian drone attack on a Singapore-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. The back-and-forth threatens to unravel the fragile detente that had largely ended fighting in the Middle East, though an unnamed US official told CNN after the US strikes that they didn’t constitute a return to major combat operations for now.

Iran’s foreign ministry in a statement on Saturday called the US attack “an explicit violation of the first paragraph of the Memorandum of Understanding” the two countries signed earlier this month. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that it had struck US sites in response, though it wasn’t clear which and Iran has previously claimed retaliatory attacks that remain unconfirmed. US Central Command did not respond to a request for comment on the Iranian claims.

US Vice President JD Vance said that the US had “honored” the deal.

“If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone,” he said on X on Friday. “But violence will be met with violence.”

via Bloomberg