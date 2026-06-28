IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India opt to bowl; Sooryavanshi misses out, two debutants in XI
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Follow Live coverage of the second and final T20I match of the series between India and Ireland in Belfast
- 3 Mins agoTOSS TIME!
- 6 Mins agoTwo debutants for India
- 14 Mins agoExpecting any change?
- 25 Mins agoIs it Sooryavanshi time?
- 35 Mins agoWhat happened in 1st T20I?
- 50 Mins agoSquads
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: After suffering a shock defeat in Belfast two days ago in their first game as defending T20 World Cup champions under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India will look to bounce back and level the series against Ireland in the second and final T20I at the same venue before embarking on a far more challenging tour of England next month. All eyes will once again be on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives his maiden India cap, although that still appears unlikely. India are not expected to tinker with their playing XI unless forced by injury, and the hosts are also likely to stick with the same combination....Read More
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: TOSS TIME!
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India win the toss again, and Shreyas Iyer has opted to bowl.
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Two debutants for India
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India will have two debutants in the second game against Ireland, and Sooryavanshi ain't one of them. Prince Yadav and Suryansh Shedge get their debut caps
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Expecting any change?
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: As said, India are unlikely to make any change right after the first T20I, although they could sider Prince Yadav in place of Prasidh Krishna, who conceded 57 runs in four overs.
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Is it Sooryavanshi time?
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: The team management is unlikely to press the panic button just yet as hence the 15-year-old might just have to wait for his opportunity.
While fitting in Sooryavanshi, a much-anticipated move, will involve much complication in the current line-up, India are expected to assess and take the call when then reach England next month for a five-match series.
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: What happened in 1st T20I?
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Playing their first match since their T20 World Cup triumph, India's star-studded top order failed miserably in Belfast as the reigning champions were bowled out for just 148, chasing 182. It was Ireland's maiden international victory over India last Friday.
It was hardly the start Shreyas Iyer would have envisioned on his return to T20Is after 963 days, and his first assignment as India's T20 captain.
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: When does 2nd T20I start? Live streaming details
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: The second and final T20I starts at 6pm IST, with toss at 5:30 pm.
You can catch the the match Live on Sony Liv app or website. The match will also be aired on Sony Sports Network.
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Squads
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Here are the squads for the two sides -
India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (c&wk), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and Ireland in Belfast. Stay tuned for more coverage.