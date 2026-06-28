IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India opt to bowl; Sooryavanshi misses out, two debutants in XI

Jun 28, 2026 5:11:32 PM IST

IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: The team management is unlikely to press the panic button just yet as hence the 15-year-old might just have to wait for his opportunity.

While fitting in Sooryavanshi, a much-anticipated move, will involve much complication in the current line-up, India are expected to assess and take the call when then reach England next month for a five-match series.