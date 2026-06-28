Headlien option: ‘Wish they hadn’t killed me,’ Vikrant Massey on Mirzapur exit, says show had 85% male cast-crew who indulged in male ego Vikrant Massey in a still from Mirzapur.



“I wish they hadn’t killed me," Vikrant Massey recently admitted while speaking about the web show Mirzapur. Massey appeared only in the first season of the show, as his character, Bablu Pandit, was killed off during that season. Fans had been wondering whether he would be a part of Mirzapur: The Movie, but the film's recently released teaser made it clear that he has been replaced by Jitendra Kumar.

'The show had 85% men involved' Recently, during a conversation with FLO Bangalore Official, Vikrant reflected on the show and how it was dominated by a male cast and crew, who, according to him, indulged in patriarchy and male ego. He said, “When Mirzapur came my way, it was actually just a bunch of enthusiastic people coming together. There were a lot of wonderful women who were a part of it too, but primarily the show had, say, maybe 85% men involved, both in front of and behind the camera. It was simply a group of people who came together and said, ‘Let’s make this show."

“So it was just a bunch of people getting together, going out there and indulging our testosterones, our male egos, or patriarchy, if you could say," he added.