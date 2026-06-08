Delhi cycles into Sunday joined by actor Vikrant Massey and boxer Nupur Sheoran

While most of Delhi was hitting the snooze button, hundreds of fitness enthusiasts turned up as early as 5:00 AM on a Sunday morning, transforming the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium and the capital’s wide streets into a vibrant sea of bicycles. The quiet dawn was instantly replaced by an infectious energy as riders of all ages gathered for the special 77th edition of the Fit India Movement’s ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative, held in celebration of World Bicycle Day (June 3).

Adding a heavy dose of star power to the morning was Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who fit right into the pack of regular cyclists. Cruising along Delhi’s roads brought back fond memories for the actor. “Riding on these empty roads, you know, the weather is also relatively better, so it kind of took me back to childhood,” Vikrant shared, looking genuinely amazed by the massive turnout. “But honestly, seeing hundreds of Delhiites choose to wake up at dawn on a Sunday just to pedal together is incredibly cool. That kind of collective energy is exactly what makes fitness so contagious. A healthy country begins with healthy choices.”

The morning also saw some powerhouse athleticism in the form of World Championship silver medalist boxer Nupur Sheoran. For Nupur, the event was about more than just a morning ride. “I wanted to be here to show that fitness isn’t just a requirement for professional athletes, it’s a lifestyle everyone should embrace,” Nupur said. “Physical strength builds mental resilience, and seeing the city come alive for health today proves that Delhi is ready to make wellness a daily priority.”