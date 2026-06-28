Tamil film Blast finds women leading the action, with Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan saving the day

The action thriller starts off easy and steadily unveils its world- where women are just as capable of taking care of themselves and landing the perfect kick. The film finds Abhirami and Preity Mukundhan delivering some of the best action choreography seen in recent years, where the everydayness of its scenes and the slick nature of its build-up make it so enjoyable.

Action films have mainly been a genre that has been dominated by men on screen. So it is always refreshing to see when women claim that space, when filmmakers take chances, and when audiences warm up to it. Such an example is the recent Tamil film Blast, which is now available to watch on Netflix .

At 42, Abhirami gets one of her best roles yet in Blast. She is no wonder woman, as Blast does not start off highlighting her character- the perenially anxious Neelaveni who fears that her young daughter Nila (Preity Mukundhan) might have to deal with unwanted trouble if she keeps on fighting for others. Nila is taught to defend herself, as well as stand up for injustice, from her father Rajaram (Arjun) from a very young age. Nila has no idea that her mother too is as skilled in karate as her father (or even better), until the situation demands. When the goons surround her house and threaten them with grave consequences, Neelavani has no other option but to teach them a lesson in the hard-earned way.

What works Blast sees Abhirami fighting, kicking and punching in a saree, which is her everyday-wear. She has no grand entry, no air about her skills. She sets off to lead the action when the situation grows entirely averse. Abhirami is a treat to watch in these scenes as she single-handedly brings down the men who have come to hunt her down. The action is never too loud or two cheesy, thanks to the energetic choreography from Phoenix Prabhu.

Equally at ease is Preity Mukhundhan, playing the youngest in the room. Her character Nila holds the film together, as she fights her way through every situation that expects her to obey and bow down. When a male colleague tries to take advantage of her, she lands a punch. When a stranger tries to come too close, she shows him instantly how she deals with these empty threats.

Blast shows that Nila is surrounded in a society where a young woman has to constantly be alert, careful and observant, because the moment she lets her guard down, the world will try to take advantage of her. Its a deeply patriarchal and male-centered space where a young woman like her has no other choice but to fight her way to make sure of her safety. Blast thankfully relies on this self-awareness to punctuate its world of men and women. Mukundhan looks effortless in the scenes that demand her to execute the action, and steals the show by the end of the film.

Blast does not boast on super-human qualities for its female characters, and is not interested in showing them as extraordinary figures. They are simple, middle-class women who want to exist peacefully. They are just as normal as you and me, and would not want to invite danger deliberately. Kudos to Subash K Raj for placing these women in a heartwarming family dynamic, bound by their love and concern for one another. The film does not hate men, it just hates the way men think women cannot fight back. As refreshing it is to see a female-led action narrative, it is equally wonderful to see it become a box office success. More such films please!

This is Weekend Ticket, where Santanu Das talks about the most recent releases.