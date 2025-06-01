Abhirami shares insights on Thug Life co-stars Trisha and Simbu, common interests and more

The cast of Thug Life has been on whirlwind promotions over the last ten days, travelling across India. Now, they are all set to travel to Malaysia and Dubai as well to promote their film, which is all set to release worldwide on June 5. Helmed by Mani Ratnam and with music by AR Rahman, the movie stars Kamal Haasan along with Simbu, Trisha, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Ali Fazal, Joju George and others. When Hindustan Times got talking to Abhirami about working with Simbu and Trisha on the film, she revealed some fascinating details about her co-stars. Simbu, Abhirami and Trisha will be seen together in Thug Life.

What does Trisha hate?

Ask Abhirami about working with A-list stars like Trisha and TR Silambarasan aka Simbu, she smiled and stated that when on set, they are all actors with no tags. The Virumandi actor said, “The A-list and top of the line – that’s only for the general public. When you’re on set, none of these things factor into our conversations. For example, Trisha and I are almost the same age. When we talk, we talk like two women who are from the same generation, who have similar passions and interests. I have gotten to hang out with her more during the promotions and realised we shared a lot of common interests. We share a love for animals, love for food, and for movies. We both hate shopping for clothes, and we both love grocery shopping. You discover these really weird idiosyncrasies that you share. And you realise she’s just another girl like you!”

What’s Simbu’s USP?

Simbu, on the other hand, came into the industry as a child artist and is a man who has numerous talents other than acting, like his father, TR Rajendar. What was Simbu like on set? “Simbu is a man of few words. He doesn’t chat with people as much as other folks do. But I’ve sort of observed his growth in the industry, and I felt that he always knows the pulse of the audience. Just like his father, who is an amazing entertainer. I’ve seen how with a very quiet sort of confidence, he knows how to get his audience or give his audience what they want. If you can crack that code, that’s it. You’ve made it. There will be ups and downs in your career. That's just the name of the game. As an adult, he’s been in the industry for 25-plus years. And to still be this relevant and to still have this kind of fervour amongst his audience is no small task. I really appreciate him for cracking that code,” stated Abhirami as she signed off.