Simbu thanks Mani Ratnam, says he offered work when other producers were ‘sceptical’ to approach him

Thug Life is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan and Simbu in lead roles, the trailer and songs have created quite a buzz among fans. The cast and crew were present at the audio launch of the film, where Simbu got on stage to thank Mani Ratnam for always supporting him even when his professional life was beset with controversies. (Also read: Thug Life: Simbu gets emotional, calls Kamal Haasan his ‘on-screen guru’) Simbu talked about his experience of working with Mani Ratnam.

What Simbu said about Mani Ratnam

Simbu shared how Mani Ratnam offered to work with him during a difficult time in his career. As per India Today, Simbu said, “He took a film titled 'Anjali', and it starred children. A Telugu child artist played the lead. I started crying after watching the film. I felt sad that I wasn't a part of the film despite being a child artiste here. At that time, I thought he wouldn't call me ever. When I grew up, I only did mass masala films. There was a time when there were talks about [producers] giving me a red card. Many producers were sceptical of approaching me."

'I received a call from Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies'

He went on to add, "At that time, I received a call from Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies. I didn't believe it at first. When I met him, I asked him if it was truly him who called me for a film. At a time when everyone was scared to work with me, he took that chance. I will never forget that.”

For the unversed, in 2023, Simbu along with other actors received red cards from the Tamil Film Producers' Council. It meant a temporary ban intended to prevent the actor from accepting work with any producer until further notice.

Thug Life is set to release on June 5 in theatres worldwide.