Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Simbu thanks Mani Ratnam, says he offered work when other producers were ‘sceptical’ to approach him

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 26, 2025 06:14 AM IST

At the audio launch event of Thug Life, Simbu expressed his gratitude towards Mani Ratnam and shared an anecdote about him from a few years ago.

Thug Life is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan and Simbu in lead roles, the trailer and songs have created quite a buzz among fans. The cast and crew were present at the audio launch of the film, where Simbu got on stage to thank Mani Ratnam for always supporting him even when his professional life was beset with controversies. (Also read: Thug Life: Simbu gets emotional, calls Kamal Haasan his ‘on-screen guru’)

Simbu talked about his experience of working with Mani Ratnam.
Simbu talked about his experience of working with Mani Ratnam.

What Simbu said about Mani Ratnam

Simbu shared how Mani Ratnam offered to work with him during a difficult time in his career. As per India Today, Simbu said, “He took a film titled 'Anjali', and it starred children. A Telugu child artist played the lead. I started crying after watching the film. I felt sad that I wasn't a part of the film despite being a child artiste here. At that time, I thought he wouldn't call me ever. When I grew up, I only did mass masala films. There was a time when there were talks about [producers] giving me a red card. Many producers were sceptical of approaching me."

'I received a call from Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies'

He went on to add, "At that time, I received a call from Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies. I didn't believe it at first. When I met him, I asked him if it was truly him who called me for a film. At a time when everyone was scared to work with me, he took that chance. I will never forget that.” 

For the unversed, in 2023, Simbu along with other actors received red cards from the Tamil Film Producers' Council. It meant a temporary ban intended to prevent the actor from accepting work with any producer until further notice. 

Thug Life is set to release on June 5 in theatres worldwide.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Simbu thanks Mani Ratnam, says he offered work when other producers were ‘sceptical’ to approach him
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On