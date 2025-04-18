Thug Life: Simbu gets emotional, calls Kamal Haasan his ‘on-screen guru’

Thug Life is one of the most highly-anticipated films this summer not just because Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting on screen after more than three decades but also thanks to STR aka Simbu and Trisha being part of the film. At the single launch on Friday in Chennai, Simbu looked elated to be part of the film and couldn’t hide his emotions. (Also read: Thug Life: Kamal Haasan apologises to fans for not collaborating with Mani Ratnam earlier) Simbu expressed his gratitude towards Kamal Haasan at the Thug Life event.

‘This film is like a dream for me’

The 42-year-old actor, who made his debut as a child actor in cinema, is working for the first time with both Kamal Haasan and the second time with Mani Ratnam (after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in 2018). Speaking at the launch of the single Jinguchaa, Simbu said that he was privileged to have gotten to work with Kamal Haasan, who is his onscreen guru, in a film. He added, “This film is like a dream for me. We all watch Mani sir's films, listen to Rahman sir's music and wish to be a part of their films. The fact that I got to act alongside Kamal sir, my onscreen guru, Mani sir and Rahman sir in one film is a big blessing.”

On Mani Ratnam

Simbu has worked with director Mani Ratnam in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam earlier and said of this experience, “I have been acting since I was a child but I learnt a lot of things in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. I found it difficult to work in that film because I admired Mani sir so much. It also took time for me to adapt to his style of working. I had to keep the fanboy in me under control. Working in Thug Life with both Mani sir and Kamal sir was even more difficult. I have grown up watching and admiring Kamal sir. Thug Life is going to be a brilliant new attempt from Mani Ratnam sir, something different also.”

Interestingly, Simbu and Trisha will be back together in a film after the cult classic romance, Vinnaithandi Varuvaayaa (VTV) in 2010. “I’m happy to be working together with Trisha again after VTV but Thug Life is a different kind of film.”

Thug Life is set to release on June 5 in theatres worldwide.