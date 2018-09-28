Chekka Chivantha Vaanam celeb review: Celebs applaud Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer

Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s latest outing Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has hit the movie theatres with a bang this Friday. The multi-starrer, crime thriller is said to be a remake of the 2013 Korean movie ‘New World’ and promises to serve a generous dose of suspense and thrill as hinted by the power-packed trailer. The film boasts of a huge star cast including Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Silambarasan, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dayana Erappa, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Thiagarajan and Mansoor Ali Khan.

The story revolves around three brothers caught up in a division of power and money to take over the reins of their father by hook or by crook, unaware of the presence of a deceiving outsider. Amid the chaotic action scenes, the underlying music by AR Rahman and a few romantic visuals refuse to steal the attention from the adrenaline-pumping kicks and punches despite being an integral part of the film.

‘Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’ is being hailed as a pure thriller with tonnes of action and impressive stunts. While the audience seems to be welcoming the film with open hands, know how the celebs from the industry have responded to the flick. While Gautham Menon has called the fight sequences in the film as one of the best in Tamil cinema, Ramya Subramanian is blown away by Mani Ratnam’s magical work. Check out their response on Twitter:

Str is honest& real, Arun is edgy&flamboyant, VS is fun,local& raw, Jyotika is intense and makes it look so easy, Arvind is powerhouse and is in one of the best fight sequences seen in tamil cinema in a long while and ARR freaks out on the score. CCV is trippy! — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) September 27, 2018

#CCV



A treat for film lovers ! Amazing casting and extraordinary performances from An Uber stylish #STR , a rampaging @thearvindswami , powerful @arunvijayno1 & the always awesome @VijaySethuOffl !! The ladies in the film are equally amazing with Jyothika man stealing the show pic.twitter.com/qnTxobkZpy — Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) September 27, 2018

#CCV engaging and entertaining throughout. Superb performances. Everyone has scored in their part. Mani Sir keeps us in his grip all the way. pic.twitter.com/WIwZDHSg7G — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) September 27, 2018

#ChekkaChivanthaVaanam is a masterstroke by Mani sir. Such conviction in story telling. Beautifully crafted film with outstanding performances by the ensemble cast. Take a bow! — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) September 27, 2018

Jus watched d #fdfs at kasi ..! Semma response for #CCV Balanced weightage for everyone .... with a fitting climax. Thalaivan #STR rocked as #Ethi 😀 so did everyone else. #ChekkaChivaanthaVaanam — Harish kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) September 27, 2018

#CVV is excitingly twisted and makes you play the guessing game till the end 🤫😃!This is a mind blowing ride😍!Stunning in visuals music & execution👏🏻👏🏻!Do yourself a favour and watch off THE KINGMAKER #ManiRathnam ‘s yet another magical work ❤️🙏🏻! — Ramya Subramanian (@ramyavj) September 27, 2018

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 19:45 IST