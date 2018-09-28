Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 28, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam celeb review: Celebs applaud Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer

Celebrities like Karthi, Gautham Menon and Ramya Subramanian are left impressed by Mani Rantam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

regional movies Updated: Sep 28, 2018 19:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam,Mani Ratnam,Karthi
Arvind Swami in a still from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s latest outing Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has hit the movie theatres with a bang this Friday. The multi-starrer, crime thriller is said to be a remake of the 2013 Korean movie ‘New World’ and promises to serve a generous dose of suspense and thrill as hinted by the power-packed trailer. The film boasts of a huge star cast including Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Silambarasan, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dayana Erappa, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Thiagarajan and Mansoor Ali Khan.

The story revolves around three brothers caught up in a division of power and money to take over the reins of their father by hook or by crook, unaware of the presence of a deceiving outsider. Amid the chaotic action scenes, the underlying music by AR Rahman and a few romantic visuals refuse to steal the attention from the adrenaline-pumping kicks and punches despite being an integral part of the film.

‘Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’ is being hailed as a pure thriller with tonnes of action and impressive stunts. While the audience seems to be welcoming the film with open hands, know how the celebs from the industry have responded to the flick. While Gautham Menon has called the fight sequences in the film as one of the best in Tamil cinema, Ramya Subramanian is blown away by Mani Ratnam’s magical work. Check out their response on Twitter:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 19:45 IST

tags

more from regional movies