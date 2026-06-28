SS Rajamouli confirms Varanasi will be standalone film, not a franchise; reveals what to expect from Mahesh Babu-starrer

During the interaction, Rajamouli revealed what audiences can expect from Varanasi. He said, "You are going to experience the cold and ice of Antarctica. The gods of Ramayana, the natural disasters and fantastic elements. That's the experience you are going to have, but at the core of all this is the emotions of father and son. All this makes Varanasi for you."

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently on a break from the Varanasi shoot for his tour of Europe. As part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, screenings of his films RRR and Eega were held. On June 27, the director delivered a masterclass where he spoke about his upcoming film Varanasi and confirmed that, unlike Baahubali , it will be a standalone film rather than a franchise.

When asked whether the project would be a single film or a franchise, Rajamouli replied, "One film. Yes, one film."

Fans quickly reacted to the filmmaker's revelation. One fan commented, "This is going to be peak. Let this be the reason to end the multi-part pan-India movies in our industry." Another wrote, "Make it a 4-hour film without any cuts." A third fan said, "I still feel this is a two-part film. Three hours doesn't feel enough for all that we saw in the teaser."

About Varanasi Directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is the filmmaker's first feature since the global success of RRR. Starring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra, the film blends mythology and Indian folklore with sci-fi elements such as time travel to create a globe-trotting adventure. The film also marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap, adding to the excitement among fans.

When the teaser was unveiled, Rajamouli also revealed that Mahesh Babu would portray Lord Rama in one of the film's sequences. Later, writer Vijayendra Prasad teased a 30-minute sequence from the film, saying, "It's a war between Rama and Kumbhakarna. You saw in the trailer, right? You saw Rama and Kumbhakarna. You saw Lord Hanuman's tail and a chariot on it. I'm talking about that… spellbound."

Varanasi is one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years. Rajamouli recently revealed that the film's major action sequences have already been completed, with shooting expected to wrap up by October. The film is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.