Baahubali 3 on the cards? Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty's hint sends fans into a frenzy

In the now-viral clip, Rana can be heard saying, “I don’t know if I should say this publicly, but since Rajamouli and Shobu garu aren’t here, I will just say what’s on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali...” before trailing off. Moments later, Prabhas flashes three fingers with a smile, prompting laughter from everyone on the couch, including Anushka. Adding to the buzz, the clip concludes with the words, “And the legacy continues!”

Speculation surrounding Baahubali 3 has gained fresh momentum after a clip from the documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer went viral on social media. In the video, Prabhas, Rana and Anushka appear to tease the possibility of another instalment in Rajamouli 's blockbuster franchise, leaving fans convinced that a third chapter may finally be in the works.

The trio has dropped hints that a third chapter of the blockbuster saga could be on the cards, sending fans into a frenzy.

When SS Rajamouli's Baahubali released, it didn't just rewrite box office history but changed the face of Indian cinema too. The franchise raised the bar for storytelling, action and visual spectacle, turning Prabhas , Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty into pan-India stars while leaving fans asking one question for years: Will there ever be a Baahubali 3? Now, the wait may finally be over.

The exchange has sent fans into overdrive, with many interpreting it as a subtle tease for Baahubali 3. Many social media users have treated it as a confirmation that Part 3 is on the way.

“The all-time greatest Indian movie’s third instalment Baahubali 3 is now official,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Goosebumps stuff followed by #Baahubali3 announcement from the Baahubali himself.”

One wrote, “Baahubali 3 is officially happening! The wait is finally coming to an end. S.S. Rajamouli, along with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty, has confirmed that the official announcement for Baahubali 3 is on the way.”

“Now, with Baahubali 3, expectations are bigger than ever. If Rajamouli delivers another masterpiece, this film has every chance of becoming the biggest Indian movie of all time and creating a brand-new box office benchmark. This is not just a sequel - it’s a cinematic event that millions of fans have been waiting for. The king is ready to return,” read one comment.

For now, however, there is no official word on when Rajamouli might take the project forward, what direction the story could take, whether it will be developed as a feature film, series or another format, or when fans can expect a formal announcement.

About Baahubali franchise The Baahubali franchise began in 2015 with Baahubali: The Beginning. The epic fantasy film featured Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar. The film received both national and international acclaim for its visual effects, performances and Rajamouli’s direction, and went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film at the time.

Its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, turned out to be an even bigger phenomenon and remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, with a worldwide box office collection of around ₹1,788 crore.

Last year, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus films were released as one film, Baahubali: The Epic. Baahubali: The Epic will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.