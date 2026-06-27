SS Rajamouli's Varanasi glimpse featuring Mahesh Babu receives whistles and cheers from French audience; watch

On Friday, the official Instagram handle of Varanasi shared a video capturing the enthusiastic reaction to the film's glimpse in France. On June 26, RRR was screened at La Cinémathèque Française in Paris. Following the screening, the audience was treated to exclusive glimpses of Varanasi and Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1. A video from the theatre shows the audience hooting, whistling and applauding loudly as Mahesh Babu appears on screen in the Varanasi glimpse. The applause continued even after the preview ended.

After delivering blockbusters such as RRR and the Baahubali franchise, filmmaker SS Rajamouli is now gearing up for his next pan-India spectacle, Varanasi. As part of his Europe tour, Rajamouli showcased his films to audiences in France, where glimpses of Varanasi and Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 were screened alongside RRR. The first look at Varanasi, featuring Mahesh Babu, received a thunderous response from the French audience.

The caption accompanying the video read, "In Annecy, France!! 1000's of miles away from India, 100's of French audience at an #RRRMovie screening and the applause for the #Varanasi glimpse was surreal..."

SS Rajamouli's Europe tour includes screenings of RRR and Eega, masterclasses, and fan meet-and-greets. The tour began on June 26 with the screening of RRR in Paris. It will be followed by a screening of Baahubali: The Beginning and a masterclass with SS Rajamouli and Christophe Gans in Paris on June 27. Apart from the events in Paris, Rajamouli will also conduct a masterclass in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, and attend the NIFF Awards ceremony in the city. Glimpses of Varanasi and Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 are attached to the screenings throughout the tour. The tour will conclude on July 4th with a masterclass at Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

About Varanasi Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is among the most anticipated Indian films in recent years. The sci-fi action drama stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after nearly eight years and Rajamouli's first feature since the global success of RRR.

The makers unveiled the film's first glimpse at a grand event in Hyderabad last year, hinting at a story centred on time travel. Rajamouli has also confirmed that Mahesh Babu will portray Lord Rama in one of the film's sequences. Varanasi is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.