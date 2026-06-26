US-Iran war LIVE updates: Ship attack in Hormuz reignites fears over peace deal

Jun 26, 2026 7:34:58 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE updates: The US wants to reach a deal with Iran to end the war but won’t do so “at any price,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday, as he reiterated that tolls in the Strait of Hormuz were unacceptable.

“You can call it a toll, you can call it a fee, whatever you want to call it — it’s a game of semantics,” Rubio said Thursday in Bahrain, as he finished a whirlwind tour of the Persian Gulf. “That will never be an acceptable condition of any deal.”

The top US diplomat told a meeting of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council on Thursday that if Iran were to charge for the crossing of the strait there would be nothing to stop every country in the world near a waterway from following suit “and then we’re going to have chaos.”

Despite US officials insisting the Strait of Hormuz was open, there appeared to be confusion in the vital route for oil and gas flows on Thursday. A UK naval group said it received a report that a vessel was hit by an unknown projectile in strait, hours after several freighters turned around while attempting to cross the waterway.

via Bloomberg