US-Iran war LIVE updates: Ship attack in Hormuz reignites fears over peace deal
US-Iran war LIVE updates: A vessel was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman following the passage of several tankers that used a route backed by the United Nations, British military said.
- 10 Mins agoRubio rejects Hormuz tolls after touring anxious Gulf nations
- 21 Mins agoTrump claims share from unfrozen Iranian assets, says Iran having ‘hard time with food’
- 23 Mins agoItalian FM dials Iranian counterpart, says Italian airbases never used against Iran
- 26 Mins agoUN halts evacuation plan for trapped sailors
- 28 Mins agoWhen and where was the cargo ship attacked
- 29 Mins agoUS says Iranian drone hit cargo ship
- 31 Mins agoProjectile hits vessel in Hormuz near Oman
US-Iran war LIVE updates: A vessel was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman following the passage of several tankers that used a route backed by the United Nations on Thursday, British military said. The head of the International Maritime Organisation said the plan to move stranded ships out of the Persian Gulf through the strait will be on hold until the agency can confirm safety guarantees for the ships on the evacuation list and in the region....Read More
The report of a strike came hours after Iran threatened vessels to stop using the route through the strait without Tehran's permission. The vessel that was attacked was not part of the evacuation effort, said Arsenio Dominguez, the UN agency's secretary-general.
A US official told The Associated Press that the vessel was hit by an Iranian drone.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive situation, said the merchant vessel Ever Lovely was attacked by a drone being flown by the Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Rubio rejects Hormuz tolls after touring anxious Gulf nations
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The US wants to reach a deal with Iran to end the war but won’t do so “at any price,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday, as he reiterated that tolls in the Strait of Hormuz were unacceptable.
“You can call it a toll, you can call it a fee, whatever you want to call it — it’s a game of semantics,” Rubio said Thursday in Bahrain, as he finished a whirlwind tour of the Persian Gulf. “That will never be an acceptable condition of any deal.”
The top US diplomat told a meeting of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council on Thursday that if Iran were to charge for the crossing of the strait there would be nothing to stop every country in the world near a waterway from following suit “and then we’re going to have chaos.”
Despite US officials insisting the Strait of Hormuz was open, there appeared to be confusion in the vital route for oil and gas flows on Thursday. A UK naval group said it received a report that a vessel was hit by an unknown projectile in strait, hours after several freighters turned around while attempting to cross the waterway.
via Bloomberg
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump claims share from unfrozen Iranian assets, says Iran having ‘hard time with food’
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) claimed that the US will take money from Iran as it is having a hard time with food.
Trump, while addressing Rose Garden Club Dinner with American Farmers, said that Iran will be a new market for the US.
"We have another one a new market coming up and that's called the lovely country of Iran. It's a beautiful place. Would anybody like to go there? The Islamic Republic of Iran is having a hard time with food and we're going to be taking some of their money and we'll spend it and we're going to be buying wheat, soybeans and corn a lot of it. And that process is going to be starting pretty soon. It's going to be pretty big too. I think it's going to be very big," he said.
via ANI
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Italian FM dials Iranian counterpart, says Italian airbases never used against Iran
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and clarified that Italy has never taken part in any military initiative and has never authorized the use of bases for war actions against Iran.
Tajani requested a return to full opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on X, he said, "I spoke with the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. Italy has never taken part in any military initiative and has never authorized the use of bases for war actions against Iran, in the strictest respect of the treaties with the United States. I requested a return to full opening of the Strait of Hormuz, facilitating the passage of all Italian cargo ships still blocked. The reopening of the Italian embassy in Tehran is a strong signal of dialogue, also in view of the resumption of economic and cultural relations."
US-Iran war LIVE updates: UN halts evacuation plan for trapped sailors
US-Iran war LIVE updates: An attack on a ship Thursday in the Strait of Hormuz led the UN to suspend efforts to evacuate trapped mariners as the United States warned against Iran charging fees for passage through the vital waterway.
The New York Times and other US media reported that Iran struck a container ship in the strait, and the Iranian agency that claims to regulate traffic there issued a warning after the incident.
"Any passage through routes outside the framework designated by PGSA will not be covered by safe passage guarantees," Persian Gulf Strait Authority said on X.
Iran imposed a blockade of the strait during the war, sparking a global economic shock, and has since said it plans to introduce what it terms maritime service fees.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: When and where was the cargo ship attacked
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The vessel was hit in Strait of Hormuz on Thursday hours after Iran threatened vessels to stop using the route through the strait without Tehran's permission. The vessel that was attacked was not part of the evacuation effort, said Arsenio Dominguez, the UN agency's secretary-general.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US says Iranian drone hit cargo ship
US-Iran war LIVE updates: As the ship attack once again threatened the US-Iran peace deal, a US official told the Associated Press that Iran was behind the attack.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Projectile hits vessel in Hormuz near Oman
US-Iran war LIVE updates: A vessel was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman following the passage of several tankers that used a route backed by the United Nations on Thursday, British military said.