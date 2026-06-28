117 dog remains found at California 'no-kill' shelter, many with gunshot wounds

The remains of at least 117 dogs, many with apparent gunshot wounds, have been found at a California "no-kill" animal shelter, prompting an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty, fraud, and conspiracy. More than 600 dog collars were found nearby, according to the sheriff's office. (AFP)

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that investigators also recovered 21 canine skulls, hundreds of bones and other remains during searches at Miranda's Rescue Animal Sanctuary, a 50-acre facility in Fortuna, California, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

During a search on Thursday, investigators identified an area inside a barn where they believe dogs were likely killed. More than 600 dog collars were found nearby, according to the sheriff's office.

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal described the site as a "horrific scene." No charges have been filed so far.

The investigation began in April after the sheriff's office received what it described as credible information regarding allegations of felony animal abuse, animal cruelty, fraud and conspiracy.

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Radar scan uncovers 117 buried dogs Using ground-penetrating radar, investigators located 117 intact animal remains buried in an open field in various stages of decomposition. X-rays conducted on 70 of the remains found evidence of bullet fragments in many of them, with authorities saying gunshot wounds appeared to be the cause of death in several cases. Additional remains in advanced stages of decomposition were also recovered.

According to an affidavit from an earlier search, the investigation was triggered after two animal advocates alerted authorities. One of them, who owns property adjacent to the shelter, reportedly used trail cameras to monitor activity near a suspected burial site. The advocates later entered the shelter property and unearthed dog remains, the affidavit said.

Authorities said hundreds of dogs had been transferred to Miranda's Rescue by private citizens and animal shelters. The organisation also collects transfer fees and donations to cover food, housing, veterinary care, medication, facility expenses and staffing.

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A request for comment was left for the shelter's founder, Shannon Miranda.

In a statement posted on the shelter's website on June 18, Miranda said recent media reports and online commentary had presented "an incomplete and, in some cases, inaccurate picture" of the shelter's work.

"At Miranda's Rescue, our mission is to save as many animals as we safely can—always balancing compassion for animals with our responsibility to protect families, children, other pets, and the public," Miranda said according to AP report.

Miranda maintained that the facility is a no-kill rescue and does not euthanise animals simply to create space. However, euthanasia may be carried out in rare circumstances, such as when an animal is terminally ill or poses a serious and ongoing threat to people or other animals.

(With inputs from AP)