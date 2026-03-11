Nirvana Country residents flag illegal dog shelter on community ground

Residents of Nirvana Country in Sector 50 have raised concerns over alleged illegal construction on the township’s community centre ground, claiming that an unauthorised dog shelter is being built within the premises and encroaching on space meant for residents’ use. Locals said a composting facility built earlier by the RWA was sealed by DTCP in 2024, raising questions over fresh construction on the same ground. (HT)

The township, divided into North Close and South Close, has seen residents from North Close voicing strong objections. The residents also pointed out that a waste composting facility, previously constructed by the Nirvana RWA, was deemed “illegal” and halted in 2024. It also has three RWAs, one for the North Close apartments and second for the South Close apartments and another for the villas, called Nirvana residents welfare association (NRWA).

“Following which, we reached out to District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) officials, and then they sealed the area. Now, there are activities of encroachments taking place. An illegal dog shelter is being constructed. We appeal to MCG and DTCP to stop these encroachments by the residents,” said Vikram Kataria, a resident of Nirvana Country.

Kataria said residents were earlier told the facility had official approval. “When we asked why a dog shelter was being built on the community centre grounds, we were told it was a temporary facility sanctioned by MCG. This was communicated to us in January, but now permanent construction for the shelter has begun,” he said.

Manmohan, secretary of the North Close Apartments Association RWA, said the association strongly opposed the move. “We strongly oppose this encroachment on the community centre grounds, which are meant for residents’ use and not for unauthorised construction,” he said.

While RK Dadoo, RWA president of NRWA, shared that he is not aware of the matter. “Residents have raised some issues for sure on the construction on community centre ground. However, I am not aware of much of the issue. North Close residents have taken this up with MCG,” he said.

Another resident, requesting anonymity, shared that the dog shelter has been there for the last 15 years. “The dog shelter has been there for the past 15 years and now due to some construction on the community centre ground, we have to move the shelter to another corner of the ground,” he said. “The colony was taken over by MCG in 2020, hence we don’t even have a say on whatever they do with the community centre ground,” he added.

Ward councillor Bharati Harsana said the construction is linked to civic works. “A ward councillor office is being built on the site, and MCG has issued a tender for this work. The dog shelter has been temporarily shifted to another location and will be removed once the office is completed,” she said.

A senior MCG official told HT he was unaware of the alleged encroachment. “We will visit the site and look into the matter. While an illegal dog shelter on the community centre grounds cannot be allowed, there may be internal residents’ issues at play. Nonetheless, we will inspect the site,” he said.