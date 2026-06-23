A Norfolk police officer allegedly shot a dog dead on the afternoon of Sunday, June 21, in the 6400 block of Crescent Way while responding to another call, 13newsnow reported. A police spokeswoman said that officers were called to the home around 3:40 pm for a report of an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Days after LAPD dog shooting, Norfolk cop shoots pooch dead while investigating separate incident – what we know (Pexel - representational image)

The man with the gunshot wound was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to recover, police said.

The spokeswoman said that while investigating the gunshot wound, responding officers “encountered a vicious animal, and an officer discharged their service weapon in the direction of the vicious animal as it was approaching.” The investigation remains underway.

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While the circumstances that led to the shooting of the dog remain unclear, the incident comes just days after LAPD officers killed Jameson, a family dog, at a Canoga Park apartment complex on June 13. While officers said Jameson appeared to charge at them, his family maintained that he was not aggressive at all.

Jameson’s death Jameson was shot dead while cops responded to a report of a woman screaming at their house. However, the screaming did not come from any kind of danger, but instead from excitement over the New York Knicks’ victory in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the complex and spoke to Jameson’s owner, Marie Marseille, asking her to secure the dog. When she re-opened the door after momentarily closing it, the 2 1⁄2-year-old Golden Saint Bernard Doodle stepped out of the apartment unit. Police claimed that the dog charged at an officer, which prompted them to shoot.

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In a conversation with HindustanTimes.com previously, Marie said, “I don't remember him barking. I truly don't. Jameson doesn't bark when someone rings or knocks on our door. Everything happened within seconds. I was home alone with Jameson and my two cats when I answered the door for officers responding to a noise complaint. Jameson slipped out between my legs, and seconds later, he was gone.”

"In a matter of seconds, my life changed forever,” the heartbroken dog mom added.