Nithya Raman has condemned the killing of Jameson, a dog killed by LAPD officers at a Canoga Park apartment complex on June 13. Jameson was shot dead while cops responded to a report of a woman screaming at their house. However, the screaming did not come from any kind of danger, but instead from excitement over the New York Knicks’ victory in the 2026 NBA Finals. Nithya Raman condemns LAPD dog shooting in Canoga Park, calls for bodycam footage to be released (Image provided by Marie Marseille)

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the complex and spoke to Jameson’s owner, Marie Marseille, asking her to secure the dog. When she re-opened the door after momentarily closing it, the 2 1⁄2-year-old Golden Saint Bernard Doodle stepped out of the apartment unit. Police claimed that the dog charged at an officer, which prompted them to shoot.

Raman, a two-term City Council member, wrote on X after the incident, “I’m horrified by what happened in Canoga Park on Saturday. My heart is with Jameson’s family. LAPD's review must be thorough, and body worn camera footage must be promptly released. Whatever the investigation ultimately finds, the outcome of this incident is unacceptable, and shakes an already fragile trust in our public safety system.”

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“Los Angeles deserves a public safety response where a joyful family celebration does not end in tragedy,” she added.

What the LAPD said The LAPD defended Jameson’s killing in a statement on social media.

“The officers contacted the resident in the apartment unit; while speaking with the resident, a large dog was by her side barking at the officers,” the statement read. “The officers asked her to secure the dog, and the resident closed her door momentarily. She re-opened the door, and the dog exited the apartment. Once outside of the apartment, the dog charged at one of the officers, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS).”

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Marie told HindustanTimes.com that Jameson had “never once showed aggression towards anyone.”

“I don't remember him barking. I truly don't. Jameson doesn't bark when someone rings or knocks on our door. Everything happened within seconds. I was home alone with Jameson and my two cats when I answered the door for officers responding to a noise complaint. Jameson slipped out between my legs, and seconds later, he was gone,” Marie.

Marie called for a “transparent, and unbiased investigation into what happened that night.”

“What I want most is the truth,” she told HindustanTimes.com. “I want answers about why this occurred and whether it could have been prevented.”