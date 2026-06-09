Who is Nithya Raman? All on LA councilmember as she defeats Spencer Pratt for 2nd spot in mayor runoff

The trend in Los Angeles’ mayoral primary race is still leaning Nithya Raman’s way. Raman, a two-term City Council member, grew her lead over Spencer Pratt for a run-off against incumbent Karen Bass. Pratt has lost the race for Los Angeles mayor, with Raman advancing to face Bass in November, US media outlets projected, per the BBC. Los Angeles Councilmember Nithya Raman speaks to members of the media after she voting in the state's primary election at Silverlake Community Church in Los Angeles, California, on June 2, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)

The latest ballot results out of the June 2 primary put Raman in second place over the former reality TV star competitor. The latest count on Monday had Raman’s 4th District garnering 229,576 votes to Pratt’s 207,757, per Deadline.

It is not yet official who advances in the race for mayor against Bass in the November general election.

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“To the thousands of supporters who knocked doors, made calls, sent texts, donated, and opened their homes for events across the city, and everyone else who made this moment possible: thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” Raman told Deadline as the new latest results from the June 2 primary came in.

“Now our fight for a healthier, safer, more affordable, and more joyful Los Angeles continues. For too long, City Hall has prioritized giving political advantage to powerful interests that fund elections. Meanwhile, working people pay the price in higher rents, depleted services, and a city that has stopped working for them,” she added. “If you’re as frustrated by the broken status quo as I am, I hope you’ll join our movement to build a city that works for everyone.”

Who is Nithya Raman? Raman, an American urban planner, activist, and politician, has been serving as the Los Angeles city councilmember for the 4th district since 2020. She is a member of the Democratic Party and the Democratic Socialists of America, and defeated incumbent councilmember David Ryu in 2020 and was re-elected in 2024.

A graduate of Harvard and MIT, Raman served several years as the Co-Chair of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Homelessness Committee. She cofounded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition, according to the City of Los Angeles’ website.

In 2020, Raman made history by becoming the first Asian-American woman and the first South Asian ever to serve on the City Council. She was decisively elected to a second term in 2024.

“Since taking office, Councilmember Raman has prioritized delivering compassionate and effective services for people experiencing homelessness, building more affordable housing, and moving with greater urgency to meet our city’s climate goals,” the City of Los Angeles says.

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“She has built a dedicated team that takes a proactive approach to constituent services, ensuring her office both responds to incoming requests and goes out in the field to meet people where they are, informing them about renter protections, neighborhood upgrades, community initiatives, fire safety, and more,” it adds.

Raman serves as Chair of the Housing and Homelessness Committee, Vice Chair of the the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee, and member of the Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee, Energy and Environment Committee, and the Ad Hoc Committee on Unarmed Crisis Prevention, Intervention, and Community Services. She also represents Los Angeles on the Governing Board of the South Coast Air Quality Management District and serves on the Board of the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA).

Bass nominated Raman in 2024 to serve as Vice Chair on the LA County Executive Committee for Regional Homeless Alignment.

Raman lives in Silver Lake with her husband Vali Chandrasekaran and their twins – Karna and Kaveri.