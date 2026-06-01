Spencer Pratt drops controversial video of homeless man by ballot box to slam Karen Bass and Nithya Raman

The footage, reportedly filmed near the Will & Ariel Durant Branch Library in Hollywood, showed a man sleeping on the ground beside a ballot drop box with trash scattered nearby. Sharing the video on X, Pratt wrote: “I don't even need to make campaign ads anymore. Karen and Nithya just keep making them for me.”

With just days remaining before Los Angeles voters cast their ballots, mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has caused a new political uproar by sharing a video of a homeless man dozing off next to a Hollywood ballot drop box on Sunday. He has accused rivals Karen Bass and Nithya Raman of neglecting the city's homelessness problem.

Pratt used the scene as evidence of what he called years of failed leadership on homelessness and public safety.

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Homelessness becomes a defining election issue Homelessness has emerged as the central issue in the 2026 Los Angeles mayoral campaign. Given the issue, Pratt has built much of his candidacy around criticism of the current city leadership’s handling of encampments, addiction and public disorder.

During a series of campaign posts over the weekend, Pratt argued that taxpayers were spending billions without meaningful results and pledged a tougher approach if elected.

If you vote for me, it’s just going to be a mandate to change. Enough is enough. I’m the one with compassion, no matter what these people tell you," Pratt said on Sunday.

In one video message, Pratt said he wanted homeless residents to receive treatment and support rather than remain on the streets. “I don't want people dying on the streets,” he said. He also criticized current spending priorities and outreach programs.

Pratt has also made many posts on Sunday criticizing his Democratic opponents, Raman and Bass, for their efforts to combat homelessness and the overwhelming departure of the film industry.

The reality TV personality even made fun of himself by stating that "Nithya's campaign is the only thing worse than The Hills."