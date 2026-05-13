Spencer Pratt caught lying as LA mayor race heats up; new poll focuses on Karen Bass, Nithya Raman

However, in the campaign ad, he says squarely, "This is where I live" as he stood in front of the trailer.”

“We asked Spencer if he has ever lived in the trailer, and he said no, adding, “I have never told anyone I lived there,” TMZ reported on Wednesday.

However, Pratt later disputed the idea that he had actually lived there full time.

Well, Pratt recently took shots at his opponents, Karen Bass and Nithya Raman, saying that his home had burned down in the LA fires. In one campaign-style video filmed after his family lost their home, the former TV star stood in front of the trailer and declared: “This is where I live.”

Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt might have just made a big mess. Only days after posting a video, appearing to show he lives in a trailer after the catastrophic LA fires, the 42-year-old himself admitted that he does not live there. Instead, Pratt stays at a luxury hotel where per night cost for a standard room could range from $1,000 to over $1,700. High-end suites at the property can cost significantly more, including the hotel’s Swan Lake Suite, which reportedly exceeds $8,000 nightly.

Why Spencer Pratt does not live in the trailer Pratt told the publication that safety concerns and alleged death threats pushed him out of the trailer he frequently referenced during his campaign messaging. According to reports, Pratt has spent more than a month staying at the ultra-luxury Hotel Bel-Air.

Pratt told TMZ the move was driven entirely by security concerns.

“The reality is the Bassholes and Ramaniacs are a little bit whacko, and since I destroyed them in the debate, and am surging in the polls, they are getting increasingly desperate and hostile.”

He added, “I can't talk about specific threats, but that lot is ... unsafe now.”

Sources cited in the report claimed Pratt’s wife, Heidi Montag, and their children are currently staying in Carpinteria, while the trailer that became part of Pratt’s public narrative is no longer being used.

New poll: Spencer Pratt vs Nithya Raman vs Karen Bass Meanwhile, an Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey released on May 13 showed that incumbent mayor Karen Bass currently leads the field with 30% support among voters. That marks a significant jump from March, when Bass stood at 20%.

The poll also highlighted one of the biggest shifts in the race so far: undecided voters dropped sharply from 51% in March to just 16% in May, suggesting many residents are finally settling on their preferred candidate.

Bass’ recent momentum follows a high-profile endorsement from former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Spencer Pratt posts biggest surge in support While Bass remains ahead overall, the largest increase in support belonged to Spencer Pratt. The poll found Pratt climbed from 10% support in March to 22% in May, positioning him as one of the race’s biggest surprises.

Meanwhile, Nithya Raman also gained substantial ground, rising from 9% support in March to 19% in the latest survey.

All three candidates recently shared the debate stage during an NBC4 and Telemundo 52 mayoral debate, where issues such as homelessness, wildfire recovery and housing policy dominated the discussion.

Other candidates remain far behind leaders Beyond the three leading names, the remaining candidates continue trailing significantly in voter support.

Adam Miller, a nonprofit executive and entrepreneur, registered 7% support in the latest poll, up slightly from 4% earlier this year.

Rae Chen Huang, a pastor and housing advocate, rose modestly from 3% to 4%.

The official candidate list released by the city clerk’s office also includes Bryant Acosta, Asaad Alnajjar, Nelson Cheng, Tish Hyman, Andrew Kim, Suzy Kim, John Logsdon, Juanita Lopez and Andrej A. Selivra. Write-in candidates Griselda Diaz and Misael Ortega are also part of the race.