What is Spencer Pratt's net worth? Here's how LA mayoral hopeful and wife Heidi Montag lost $10 million

President Donald Trump is contemplating the possibility of endorsing Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral election, as per a new report. Spencer Pratt, known for his role on MTV's 'The Hills,' has faced financial ups and downs, transitioning to a more sustainable lifestyle while aspiring for political office.

According to gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice on Substack, Trump is “quietly weighing whether to throw his support behind” the 42-year-old television figure Pratt.

An insider informed Shuter that “Trump loves celebrity candidates, and [Pratt] knows exactly how to dominate headlines.”

The notion of endorsing Pratt, who is a registered Republican, has “absolutely been discussed” within the White House in anticipation of the primary on June 2, as per the report.

A White House representative stated to the Daily Mail on Saturday morning that any endorsement would be made directly by Trump on Truth Social.

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Spencer Pratt says he represent all of Los Angeles Pratt has maintained that he does “not represent a party” following his designation as a “MAGA Republican” by his opponent Nithya Raman, an LA City Councilmember affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America.

"I represent all of Los Angeles. I don't have a campaign manager. I don't have campaign consultants. There's no political party backing me," Pratt told NBC LA.

The reality television star, who is now aspiring to be mayor, received considerable acclaim for his performance in a televised debate against Raman and the current LA mayor, Karen Bass, on May 6, with approximately 90 percent of viewers identifying him as the winner, according to an NBC LA poll.

Pratt has often criticized Bass regarding her management of the LA wildfires that devastated thousands of homes in Southern California, including his own property valued at $3.8 million, in January 2025.

What is Spencer Pratt's net worth? Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag have a combined net worth of $1 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Spencer Pratt gained notoriety through MTV's reality series "The Hills" (2007-2010), where he starred alongside his current spouse, Heidi Montag. He became recognized as the main antagonist of the show, generating drama through his disputes with Lauren Conrad and other cast members. The couple's romance, marriage, and various controversies emerged as significant plotlines. Following "The Hills," Pratt and Montag participated in several reality programs, such as "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" (2009) and "Celebrity Big Brother UK" (2013, 2017). They became infamous for their extravagant spending and publicity stunts, ultimately encountering financial challenges. They published a book titled "How to Be Famous" (2009).

Later, Pratt embraced social media, attracting attention for his presence on Snapchat and his crystal business. He has been candid about the couple's financial recovery and their transition to a more sustainable way of living. In 2017, they welcomed their first child and continued to appear in "The Hills: New Beginnings" (2019-2021). At their height, Heidi and Spencer's combined net worth reached $10 million, which they squandered in various ways.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's net worth timeline The timeline of their net worth as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth is give below:

2010: The peak of Pratt and Montag's net worth, possibly reaching $10 million

2013: In an interview with E!, they assert that they squandered their wealth due to extravagant spending habits. The couple spent an estimated $1 million on handbags and designer clothes.

2016: They started residing rent-free at his parents' beach house. They were no longer able to afford upscale dining, and were also struggling to make ends meet through reality television appearances

2017: They purchased a home in the Pacific Palisades for $2.5 million

2025: Their residence got destroyed in Pacific Palisades fire

2025: They received a $1 million insurance payout, which was insufficient to reconstruct their previous home