Why green elections must become the next democratic reform

On World Earth Day, the national conversation rightly turns to forests, rivers, air quality, waste and the climate crisis. But there is another institution that deserves to enter that conversation with urgency and seriousness: The election itself. Earth Day (Representative Image- Unsplash )

In India, democracy is not merely a constitutional process. It is a vast public exercise that moves millions of people, mobilises enormous administrative machinery and shapes the moral legitimacy of the state. Yet every election also leaves behind an environmental footprint that remains under examined in public policy. Plastic banners, vinyl flex, disposable campaign material, excessive paper use, fuel intensive mobilisation and post poll waste have too often been treated as incidental to democracy. They are not incidental. They are part of the cost structure of democratic practice. If development in the 21st century must be sustainable, then democratic conduct must also become sustainable.

That is why green elections are not a decorative idea. They are a governance imperative.

The idea of green democracy is both simple and profound. It means that democratic participation and ecological responsibility must move together. It means that the right to vote should not be exercised through processes that deepen environmental harm. It means that elections must not stand outside the logic of sustainability while every other sector is being asked to reform itself. A country that is investing in renewable energy, climate resilience, circular economy systems and sustainable urbanisation cannot afford to exempt politics from environmental discipline. Elections are not outside governance. They are governance in motion.

This is where the argument becomes nationally significant. India has already demonstrated that it can conduct elections at a civilisational scale. The next step is to show that it can conduct them with ecological intelligence. The next phase of Indian progress will not be judged only by the efficiency of institutions, but also by the responsibility with which they function. The earlier development model asked whether systems could scale. The emerging model asks whether they can scale sustainably. Green elections belong squarely within that shift.

This reform agenda is not speculative. In the recent past, the green election approach has been tried, tested and publicly advanced across multiple states including Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar. In Punjab, officials linked green booths and sustainable election management to reduced use of single use plastics and better waste handling. In Maharashtra, green election practices were carried into active constituency level experimentation, including attempts to reduce carbon footprint and align voter mobilisation with ecological messaging. In Bihar, voter awareness and election communication have already incorporated green election concepts as part of administrative innovation. These experiences matter because they suggest that green elections are no longer an abstract theory. They have moved into the domain of field validation, administrative learning and replicable practice. Now that thinking is evolving further in Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, showing how the model can travel across regions and political contexts when institutions choose to act.

That is the real lesson. Reform in India often begins not with a grand national proclamation, but with districts and field administrations that decide to move first. In the ongoing election environment in Tamil Nadu, Dharmapuri has projected the idea of a green election through official outreach and voter awareness efforts under the larger election communication framework. This is important not because one district alone can transform the system, but because it shows that sustainability can be embedded into election management in practical ways. That is how democratic reform becomes credible. It moves from concept to protocol, from slogan to administration.

To understand why this matters, one must move beyond symbolism and look at the policy logic. Elections generate material consumption, temporary infrastructure, energy use and waste streams across a short but intense cycle. Yet there is still no mainstream national framework that treats the environmental footprint of elections as a measurable governance concern. This gap is no longer acceptable. India now needs to move from scattered innovation to institutional design.

What would that require?

First, green elections must be formally recognised as part of future ready democratic conduct, not as an optional gesture of administrative goodwill. Second, the Election Commission, together with state administrations and local bodies, should evolve a practical protocol that covers campaign material, polling station operations, waste segregation, energy use, mobility planning and post-election disposal. Third, the system must begin measuring the environmental cost of elections. What is not measured is rarely managed. India should estimate the waste and material footprint of major elections and create a roadmap for reduction over time. Fourth, political parties and candidates must be brought into the reform architecture. No meaningful transition is possible if sustainability is expected only from district administrations while campaign ecosystems continue business as usual.

This also requires a change in campaign culture. Single use plastic, PVC flex, synthetic banners and waste heavy public messaging should be steadily phased out. Digital communication, reusable materials, paper-based alternatives where necessary and local eco-friendly production systems should be encouraged. Polling centres should adopt basic green standards such as reusable infrastructure, decentralised waste management and low waste logistics wherever feasible. Training modules for election personnel can integrate sustainability protocols just as they integrate procedural discipline. Vendor ecosystems connected to elections should also be nudged toward certified and recyclable material use.

The policy case is clear. Green elections not burden the electoral process. They rationalise it. They do not dilute political competition. They elevate its civic quality.

More importantly, green elections can achieve something rare in public reform. They can strengthen democratic legitimacy, improve public space, reduce waste, modernise election management and align politics with national development priorities at the same time. In an age of climate pressure and rising ecological vulnerability, this is not a secondary reform. It is part of responsible statecraft.

This is why the phrase green democracy must be taken seriously. A green democracy is not one in which environment appears only in manifestos. It is one in which democratic systems themselves reflect environmental responsibility. Institutions teach by example. When the conduct of elections becomes cleaner, leaner and more future conscious, it quietly reshapes what citizens come to expect from governance as a whole.

World Earth Day gives India an opportunity to widen its democratic imagination. The future is not built only through speeches on sustainability. It is built through the everyday architecture of public systems. The polling booth, the campaign trail, the district election office, the voter awareness programme and the material choices made by parties are all part of that architecture.

India has already proved that democracy at scale is possible. The time has come to prove that democracy at scale can also be green.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Heera Lal, secretary, National Integration, Government of Uttar Pradesh & Nagender Parashar, founder, Nagender Parashar Foundation.