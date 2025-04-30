Dua stays home as mom Deepika Padukone and dad Ranveer Singh are spotted on dinner date after months. Watch video

Actor Deepika Padukone made a public appearance after quite some time on Wednesday evening. The actor greeted the paparazzi and flashed a smile as she was spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh. The couple held hands and were seen for a brief while as they headed towards their car outside. (Also read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's sweet gesture towards Ranveer's dad wins the internet. Watch) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted out on a dinner date.

Ranveer and Deepika's date night

Deepika rocked a chic look for the dinner date, for which she wore a blazer which she paired with a white shirt and a pair of blue jeans. The actor kept her wavy hair untied. Meanwhile, Ranveer looked dapper in a white tee paired with a black blazer and trousers. His man bun completed the look. Ranveer held Deepika's hand as he guided her out of the premises, with the paparazzi surrounding them.

Deepika first entered the car, after which Ranveer went around and got in from the other side. He waved at the paparazzi and smiled. Daughter Dua was not present with them for the outing. Last year in December, both Ranveer and Deepika invited the paparazzi to their house to share a glimpse of Dua. The couple requested the paparazzi to not click their daughter's pictures.

About Ranveer and Deepika

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Last Diwali, they introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Aditya Dhar's next and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. A few days ago, reports suggested that Deepika will star in Shah Rukh Khan's next film King. Deepika is yet to make any official confirmation on the same. She was last seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD.