Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's sweet gesture towards Ranveer's dad wins the internet. Watch

Ranveer-Deepika's family moment steals the show

The week kicked off with a sighting of Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer and Deepika, as they arrived at Mumbai's private airport on Monday. A video of the duo exiting the airport has emerged on social media.

Deepika nailed casual chic in an oversized white T-shirt paired with comfy bottoms. She elevated her look with a stylish tan handbag and statement-making oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ranveer exuded effortless cool in an all-black ensemble, consisting of sleek joggers and a matching jacket. Ranveer Singh covered his face behind a black mask, while his hair was neatly tied back in a ponytail.

What stole the show, however, was the family moment that followed. Ranveer's father, who was present at the airport, shared a warm hug with both Deepika and Ranveer. Following that, Ranveer was seen bowing down to touch his father's feet.

As the trio stepped out of the terminal, they were escorted by a team of security personnel, who took them to their waiting vehicle.

Fans were overjoyed to see the couple together, and their family moment is giving everyone major relationship goals. “Beautiful king and queen of Bollywood,” one wrote, with another gushing, “The best and most blessed graceful family”.

“Love how she hugged her father-in-law,” another shared.

Ranveer and Deepika are back onscreen together

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer starred together in a new advertisement for an air conditioner for the first time after welcoming their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. On Sunday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share the video. In the video, Ranveer is seen talking about how guests at their party were enjoying their air conditioners and not Deepika's food or stories. When Deepika gets angry at him, he wins her over with a sweet line. He then gets a kiss from her.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Last Diwali, they introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”