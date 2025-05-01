Shah Rukh Khan looks regal at WAVES 2025 in stylish blue jacket and metallic hoop earrings. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was one of the Indian actors who arrived at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on May 1 to take part in the inaugural edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. The actor wore a sharp blue jacket with a front zipper and matching trousers to WAVES 2025, but we could not take our eyes off one element of his outfit: his diamond earrings. Also read | Shah Rukh Khan's blinding diamond necklace with dapper outfit for IPL 2025 opening ceremony steals the show. Pics Shah Rukh Khan makes a stylish entry at WAVES 2025. (X/Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club)

Shah Rukh's earrings are subtle yet impactful

Shah Rukh Khan's not-so-small metallic hoops hung off his lobes discreetly, yet undeniably caught the eye (and light), giving him a regal and powerful feel as he walked towards the event's venue in videos shared on paparazzi and fan pages on social media.

With his latest look, Shah Rukh proved that the humble earring is a subtle yet impactful accessory that can make a significant statement. A well-chosen earring, like Shah Rukh's two silver, grey and black pieces added a touch of elegance and whimsy to his blue outfit.

Styling tips for men

A statement earring can elevate a simple outfit and make it more interesting. Whether you're looking to add a touch of elegance or make a bold statement, an earring can be a powerful accessory. To play it safe, opt for simple studs that exude elegance and sophistication. But to add a touch of effortless glamour to your outfit, take inspiration from Shah Rukh. His latest stylish and simple accessories complement his overall look.

Hoop earrings, like the ones Shah Rukh sported at WAVES 2025, come in various sizes and styles, from subtle to statement-making. Try out various metals, such as gold, silver, or platinum, to find what suits you best.

More about the event Shah Rukh attended

According to a statement by the PMO, WAVES 2025 is a first-of-its-kind summit in India. With a tagline of 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries', it will attract participation from over 90 countries, more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups. The four-day summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors, including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.