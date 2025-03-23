Menu Explore
Shah Rukh Khan's blinding diamond necklace with dapper outfit for IPL 2025 opening ceremony steals the show. Pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 23, 2025 08:28 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan attended the IPL 2025 opening ceremony at Eden Gardens. The actor wore an all-black outfit and paired it with a blinding diamond necklace. 

Shah Rukh Khan set the stage on fire at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as he kicked off the IPL 2025 opening ceremony on Saturday evening. For the high-octane event, the actor chose a stylish all-black ensemble, which he styled with blinding diamond jewels. Let's decode his OOTD and the accessories he wore to amp up the style quotient.

Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in an all-black outfit and a diamond necklace for the IPL opening ceremony.
Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in an all-black outfit and a diamond necklace for the IPL opening ceremony.

Also Read | Suhana Khan follows in dad Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps, wears luxe watch worth 1.43 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's blinding diamond jewels

With his past few style choices, Shah Rukh Khan and his stylist, Shaleena Nathani, have proved that they love experimenting with jewellery. The actor has been often seen wearing gorgeous diamond and emerald pieces with his dapper outfits. And last night's IPL ceremony was no different. The Badshah of Bollywood picked a double-string diamond necklace to accessorise his all-black ensemble. It comes adorned with several glittering diamond crystals.

Apart from the diamond choker, Shah Rukh wore a Bvlgari silver and diamond earring from their B.zero1 Earrings collection. On his hands, he wore a diamond tennis bracelet, a Bvlgari bracelet, and a luxurious watch. Lastly, a pair of black-tinted sunglasses and black-heeled dress shoes rounded off the accessories.

More details about Shah Rukh's outfit

Meanwhile, SRK's all-black ensemble features a black textured leather jacket, a button-up shirt, and matching black pants. The dapper jacket features an open front with zip closure detailing, raised collars, a crocodile pattern, full-length sleeves, a tailored fitting, and front patch pockets. The actor donned it over a black shirt, which he left loose to show off his toned abs.

Lastly, black pants featuring a high-rise waistline and a flared silhouette rounded off the ensemble. He accessorised the bottoms with a black leather belt featuring a metallic silver buckle.

What's next for Shah Rukh on the work front?

Shah Rukh is currently working on his next film, King. The film will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan. It will go on floors in March 2025 and will be released globally in 2026.

