From cuffing to earrings: 5 stylish jewellery pieces men must have for this winter wedding season

The era in which jewellery was exclusively associated with ladies is long gone. Modern men's jewellery has become extremely popular. By choosing fashionable jewellery, the young Generation Z people and the Millennials aspire to convey their personal sense of style. Today, trendy men's jewellery is a fashion statement. It makes you stand out from the rest of the crowd. This year, a fresh wave of accessorising has breathed new life into men's fashion in an otherwise austere world of style. The resurgence in fine jewellery is an excellent opportunity for men to make a statement and add gravitas to their styles. (Also read: Fashion tips for men to style jewellery )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vipin Sharma, Chief Merchandising Officer, BlueStone, shared some fashionable jewellery trends that men must follow this wedding season.

1. Wrist Walk

The bracelet is an innovative introduction to the modern male wardrobe. Chunky chain links, sleek steel or earthy cord, and the latest adjustable styles have made the wrist a ramp for one's fashion sensibilities. A vibrant expression of personality and unique style, bracelets are available in varied materials like stainless steel and gold and embellished with precious stones.

2. Cuffing Season

Though a type of bracelet, men's cuffs bracelets deserve a separate mention. These solid, clunky wristwear add refined volume to your sartorial splendour. Cast in fine metals and adorned with artistry such as engravings, enamel and even diamonds, these subtle statements captured stylish hearts.

3. A Signet-ture Piece

Historically, the signet ring is a descendant of family seals. It was a symbol of belonging to a fraternity or a family, but this year's emerging trend is tied to a sense of formal style. The past year has seen fresh interpretations of what formalwear looks like, and a large part of the story has been fine jewellery pieces like signet rings. Minimal renditions of signets, without a seal or motif, in various precious metals, are very popular among men.

4. Watch It Up

Fine watch jewellery exists at the intersection of technology and style, both a ubiquitous part of contemporary lifestyles. Since all smartwatches look relatively the same, these innovative yet understated pieces allow one to flaunt their individuality and double up as an excellent gifting option this season. Their popularity was also driven by the versatility of these small, stylish creations, helping one express their many moods and moments.

5. Earring Style

Earrings have always been a great way of adding a dash of individuality to one's outfit. The spectrum of styles accessible to men has also expanded to louder, more colourful options that suit a variety of tastes. Those more adventurous flaunted a combination of studs, huggies, and even single danglers across their multiple piercings.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter