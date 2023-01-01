Jewellery trends 2023: 5 most trendy men's jewellery pieces you must have in your new year collection

The era in which jewellery was exclusively associated with ladies is long gone. Modern men's jewellery has become extremely popular, maybe even more so than women's jewellery. By choosing fashionable jewellery, the young Generation Z people and the Millennials aspire to convey their personal sense of style. Today, trendy men's jewellery is a fashion statement. It makes you stand out from the rest of the crowd. Wearing jewellery offers a refined, stylish, and chic appearance, whether you're trying to make a style statement or wow your lady love. In 2022, men's jewellery has become a hot topic. Men's styling and grooming have seen a significant fashion resurgence this year. There are a few men's jewellery trends that became popular in 2022 and will likely to follow in 2023 as well. (Also read: Fashion trends 2022: Six statement jewellery pieces that are a must-have )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, By Raunak Samdaria, Co-Founder, MetaMan, suggested five most trendy men's jewellery pieces that you must add to your new year collection.

1. Iced-out cuban chains

Iced-out cuban chains is one of the hottest trends in men's jewellery, They look super cool and add a stylish vibe to your outfit.(pinterest )

An iced-out cuban chain represent the hip pop culture and is an easiest and most effortless way to elevate any plain outfit. From Bollywood celebrities to renowned athletes, everyone can be seen flaunting a Cuban chain. They complement the overall ensemble of the outfit whether you're donning a jacket or a casual T-shirt.

2. Nautical pendant

Pendants are easy to wear and match with everything in your closet.(pinterest)

Pendants are a huge style statement. A good pendant can elevate your fashion game in a big way. They’re also the perfect accessory for adding some colour and flair to your outfit. Pendants are easy to wear and match with everything in your closet, so they are an easy way to add more character to your wardrobe.

3. Men’s solid silver bracelet

Silver bracelet is a must have for every men. Whether casual or formal, this chic jewellery piece instantly elevates every outfit. (pinterest)

Looking for something to complement your watch? A solid silver bracelet is the perfect complement to your watch and amps up your wrist game. This jewellery piece will accentuate the effortless design of your timepiece while adding a big pop of simple sophistication. Add it to your arm stack or keep it on its own with a cool watch.

4. Bling rings

Quirky and chic ring is one of our most popular men's jewellery piece.(pinterest)

Rings are an essential, classic piece of jewellery. Whether you're looking for something to wear every day or just to add a little personal flair to your outfit, this classic accessory is perfect for adding a touch to your style. Quirky and chic ring is one of our most popular men's jewellery piece. It’s eye-catching, polished, and sure to make an impression. Pair it with casual or formal for a polished look.

5. Lapel pins and brooches

This piece of jewellery is a conversation starter and will surely draw attention.(pinterest)

Last but not least on the list are lapel pins and brooches. Popularized by the Hollywood actor, Timothee Chalamet, brooches are the best way to enhance any plain outfit. This piece of jewellery is a conversation starter and will surely draw attention.

