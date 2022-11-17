Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ananya Panday makes a bold fashion statement in a black ensemble in New York

Ananya Panday makes a bold fashion statement in a black ensemble in New York

Published on Nov 17, 2022

Ananya picked a bold black satin jumpsuit with midriff-baring details and corset patterns, as she attended a dinner party in New York City. Here’s some glimpses.

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Ananya Panday is a fashion goal. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual looks for a day out with friends, to giving us glimpse of celebrations of festivals with her family in stunning ethnic attires, to making bold fashion statements in a formal ensemble, Ananya can do it all. The actor’s fashion mantra is short and simple – she believes in keeping it minimal, stylish and comfortable. The actor’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day, and with every snippet, she keeps raising the fashion bar.

The actor is currently in New York. Ananya flew to the city to attend a dinner in New York City organised by the jewellery designer house Swarovski. Ananya, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself from the dinner party and gave us a glimpse of her OOTD. Needless to say, we are swooning at the bold attire that Ananya chose for attending the dinner. The actor picked a stunning black ensemble for the dinner. Ananya decked up in a black satin jumpsuit featuring full sleeves, off-shoulder details, corset details, gathered in the center with a silver chain. The jumpsuit further came with midriff-baring featured, and a bodycon pair of trousers. Ananya posed in the ensemble and gave us sneak peeks of the grand dinner party. “Such an honour to attend the Swarovski Open The Wonder dinner in NYC with such gorgeous, wonderful people,” read an excerpt of her post.

In no time, Ananya’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her pictures, Ananaya’s best friend Suhana Khan commented with multiple heart-eyed emoticons. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Drippppp,” while Maheep Kapoor commented with clap and red heart emoticons.

Ananya further accessorised her look for the day in a silver neck choker, silver earrings, silver bracelets, and black stilettos with silver embellishments. In open tresses styled in straight locks with a back-brushed look, Ananya decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Thursday, November 17, 2022
