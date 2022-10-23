Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty steal the spotlight at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party: All videos

Another day, another Diwali bash in Bollywood! After Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana's grand Diwali celebrations, Ekta Kapoor hosted a party at her residence in Mumbai. The who's who of the entertainment industry attended the occasion in their best ethnic fits and left us all swooning. The guest list included stars like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Ayushmannn Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Bhavna Panday, Chunky Panday, Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Alay F, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and more stars. If you still need a Diwali fix for your wardrobe, this is your chance to take all the inspiration you need to make heads turn during the festival of light. Check out what these celebrities wore to the party.

Who wore what to Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash?

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday stole the spotlight at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash in a pastel green lehenga set that turned her into a Desi Glam princess. Ananya's ensemble featured an embellished plunging neck bralette teamed with a matching lehenga and a tulle dupatta. Dainty jewellery, including a mang tika, matching earrings, bracelets and high heels, centre-parted open tresses, minimal makeup and smoky eye shadow, rounded off her Diwali-bash look. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora win the night in figure-hugging dresses: All pics)

Disha Patani

Disha Patani brought her signature sultry feminine energy to Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party in a heavily-embroidered halter neck bralette, a printed tiered and pleated lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta. With open tresses, statement jhumkis, a golden clutch, winged eyeliner, and standout makeup completed her traditional avatar.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty looked gorgeous as ever, as they attended Ekta Kapoor's bash in Mumbai. While Shamita chose a dual-toned embellished saree and a heavy applique-adorned blouse, Shilpa was ravishing in a sequinned halter neck blouse and a printed lehenga adorned with mirror work. The sisters left their tresses open with the outfit and chose statement jewellery pieces.

Alaya F

Like Disha Patani, Alaya F also wore a heavily-embellished golden bralette-style blouse for the occasion and teamed it with a printed and tiered lehenga skirt. A matching dupatta, choker necklace, a messy top bun, bangles, and soft-glam makeup completed her ethnic look.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar arrived at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash in a black kurta and pyjama set, teamed with a Jaipuri print bandhgala jacket with an open front. A statement ring, matching neckpiece, tinted sunglasses and mojaris completed his ethnic attire.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash served major couple goals at Ekta Kapoor's party. While Tejasswi looked beautiful in a black embellished saree and matching plunging-neck blouse, Karan complemented her in an off-white embroidered sherwani featuring a kurta, jacket and pants.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan wears a gorgeous saree to Diwali bash hosted by Ekta Kapoor. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Hina Khan made heads turn at Ekta Kapoor's party in a simple yet elegant ice-blue saree adorned with sequins and embellished gota patti borders. A matching sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and similar sequin work, a sleek bun, statement earrings, rings, bold pink lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, and glowing skin gave the finishing touch.