Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora win the night in figure-hugging dresses for Diwali bash with friends: All pics, video

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai with their friends to attend a late-night Diwali bash. Apart from the two divas, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and more stars arrived to attend the Diwali festive celebrations. e paparazzi clicked the stars in their glamorous looks, and soon, the pictures and videos started trending on social media. As for us, we couldn't take our eyes off the OG-style icons - Malaika and Kareena - and their jaw-dropping attires.

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor won the night with their sultry looks

On Friday, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a late-night Diwali bash with their friends. The paparazzi clicked the two divas outside their residences in Mumbai. While Malaika chose a neon green mini dress for the occasion, Kareena made heads turn with an all-black midi dress. The stars chose figure-hugging silhouettes for their look, a style statement they have made quite popular in recent years. Malaika and Kareena's attires are perfect picks for your fancy Diwali parties with friends or dinner dates on any other occasion. Check out the pictures and videos below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora switches from de-glam to gorgeous look in all-black saree: Watch)

Malaika Arora clicked outside their residence in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora slipped into a neon green dress. It features a round neckline, exaggerated and padded shoulders, pleated flowy sleeves acting as capes on both sides, a fitted silhouette accentuating her enviable figure, a risqué cut-out on the back, and a mini-length hem to flaunt her long legs.

Malaika Arora stuns in a neon green look for a Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika teamed the mini ensemble with dual-toned neon green and black high-heel pumps, a mini top handle black bag, and statement rings. A sleek ponytail, glossy nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, darkened eyebrows, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan clicked outside their residence in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor attended the Diwali party in a black bodycon dress featuring broad straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her curves, and a calf-length hem.

Kareena styled her outfit with black strappy pumps, a matching clutch, statement rings, gemstone-adorned earrings, and a sleek ponytail. Lastly, for the glam picks, she went with bronze-hued smoky eye shadow, nude pink lip shade, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, and blushed glowing skin.

What do you think of their outfits?