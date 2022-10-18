Malaika Arora in pink cut-out mini dress serves the ultimate IT-girl outfit for Diwali parties: All pics inside

We all take our style inspirations from Bollywood sometimes, and generally, a few divas always make it to our mood board. Their sartorial choices are almost always unbeatable and perfect picks for any season. And Malaika Arora is one of these celebrities. The 48-year-old OG fashionista's style file has many incredible options for upgrading your wardrobe. And most recently, her pictures from a new photoshoot served as the ultimate It-girl guide for the upcoming Diwali parties. The photos show her dressed in a pink candy-floss-coloured mini dress. Keep scrolling to see how she styled the look.

Malaika Arora's It-girl outfit for Diwali festivities

On Monday, celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani dropped several pictures of Malaika Arora on Instagram dressed in a pink candy floss-hued ensemble. The star served glamour and elegance in the images with her outfit, which is from the shelves of the designer label Rebecca Vallance. Her It-girl attire is a mix of style with substance, sexiness, and confidence. It is a perfect pick for late-night Diwali parties with your friends or dinner dates with a partner. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Internet believes Malaika Arora had the best walk at Lakme Fashion Week, say 'Malla just owned the ramp': Watch video)

Malaika's candy floss ensemble features full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a square and plunging sweetheart neckline, a fitted bust, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her enviable curves, mini-length hem, and a front cut-out detail on the midriff.

Malaika teamed the ensemble with pink shimmery pointed high heels, statement rings, and gold hoop earrings. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy tresses, subtle eye shadow, mauve pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, dewy face, darkened eyebrows, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks.

Malaika's photos soon garnered a lot of love from her fans, who took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. One user commented, "Pink pari [fairy]." A few other users dropped heart and fire emojis to express their love for the look.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship official in 2019. Recently, they enjoyed a holiday in London and partied with Rakul Preet Singh during her birthday celebrations. Malaika also reunited with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha Poonawalla.