Malaika Arora's uber-stylish airport outfit with no makeup is made for long flights: See pics and video inside

One can always trust Malaika Arora to bring her best fashion foot forward. Whether the star is attending red-carpet events around the world, hanging out with her friends in Bollywood or enjoying a laidback day at home, she chooses a steal-worthy look for every occasion. However, the diva's airport look always scores full marks on the style quotient. So, when Malaika arrived at the airport today to take a flight out of Mumbai, her uber-stylish look, once again, left her fans swooning. The star donned a sports bra and denim pants with a blazer and chic accessories. Keep scrolling to check out Malaika's pictures for some styling tips.

Malaika Arora's airport outfit is perfect for long flights

While travelling, we all keep our comfort a priority while mixing a few stylish elements into our sartorial picks. Malaika Arora surely knows how to do the same, and her latest look is proof. On Saturday, Malaika took a flight out of Mumbai dressed in a white sports bra and printed blue denim joggers, teamed with a white blazer and accessories. Her jet-set look is perfect for long flights, and you should definitely steal some ideas for upgrading your wardrobe. The paparazzi clicked her at the airport, and soon, her snippets started doing rounds on social media. Check out some images below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor take over London in stylish fits: See pics here)

Malaika Arora wears a sports bra, denim joggers and a blazer for her airport look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika's white sports bra has a plunging neckline, ribbed detail, and a cropped midriff-baring hem length. She teamed the sleeveless top with a stylish white blazer and light blue-coloured denim pants from Balenciaga - featuring a high-rise elastic waistline, drawstring enclosure, cinched hem, a baggy fit, and logo print in white hue.

Malaika kept her accessories for the airport outfit minimal by going for a Balenciaga white baseball cap, chunky lace-up sneakers, a Louis Vuitton over-the-body tan logo print bag, and a gold-toned ring. Lastly, open tresses, nude lip shade, well-defined brows, and a no-makeup look rounded it all off.

Malaika Arora teams her airport look with stylish accessories,(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. She also returned from London after spending time with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, and her friends - Kareena Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla.