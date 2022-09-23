Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Malaika Arora spells effortless glamour in shorts and oversized shirt with no-makeup look: All pics, video inside

Malaika Arora spells effortless glamour in shorts and oversized shirt with no-makeup look: All pics, video inside

fashion
Published on Sep 23, 2022 10:12 AM IST

The paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora outside her residence in Mumbai last night. The star spelt effortless glamour in a comfy ensemble - printed mini shorts and oversized shirt - and no-makeup look for the occasion.

Malaika Arora spells effortless glamour in shorts and oversized shirt with no-makeup look&nbsp;(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora spells effortless glamour in shorts and oversized shirt with no-makeup look (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Malaika Arora may be the queen of red carpet dressing, but her style quotient for casual dressing is unbeatable. The star's daily wear wardrobe features some comfy, effortless, and glamorous pieces that can help anyone kick back in style at home. From matching loungewear pants and shirts to trendy mini shorts sets to printed kaftans, Malaika wears it all while chilling at home. And each look deserves a special place on your mood board - even Malaika's latest look for stepping out in Mumbai, dressed in printed mini shorts and an oversized shirt set. Keep scrolling to check it out for yourself.

Malaika Arora spells effortless glamour in shorts, an oversized shirt and a no-makeup look

On Thursday evening, Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai dressed in a comfy ensemble. The paparazzi clicked the star stepping out of her car outside her residence in the city, dressed in printed mini shorts and an oversized shirt set. Paparazzi accounts shared pictures and videos of the star on Instagram, and soon they went viral. Malaika's OOTD (outfit of the day) is perfect for relaxing at home, running errands or enjoying a comfy dinner date with friends. See the snippets from her outing last night. (Also Read: Malaika Arora proves why she is the OG style queen in a shimmering figure-hugging gown: All pics inside)

Paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora outside her residence.&nbsp;(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora outside her residence. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika's OOTD features a blue and white pinstripe printed shirt with an open mandarin collar, button closures on the front, full-length sleeves, exaggerated cuffs, high-low curved hemline, and an oversized fitting for a comfy fit. She wore it with matching high waist shorts featuring a curved mini-length hem.

Malaika Arora stuns in oversized shirt and shorts set.&nbsp;(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora stuns in oversized shirt and shorts set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika paired the outfit with minimal styling and ditched all accessories. She opted for centre-parted open silky long tresses, dark red nails, flip flops, glossy nude lip shade, glowing face, and a no-makeup look.

Earlier, Malaika had impressed millions of her followers on Instagram by dropping pictures of herself dressed in a beige bodycon gown embellished in silver and gold diamantes. The star proved she is the OG queen of red-carpet dressing with the glamorous photoshoot. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship official in 2019, and since then, they do not shy away from expressing love for each other on social media as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora malaika arora style lifestyle fashion trends fashion + 3 more
malaika arora malaika arora style lifestyle fashion trends fashion + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out