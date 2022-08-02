Fashion trends 2022: Six statement jewellery pieces that are a must-have

Any simple or basic clothing can be elevated with a piece of statement jewellery. Jewellery completes the outfit, and the right amount of layering, sparkle or metal tones can create the ideal appearance. Statement jewellery might save the day if you're sick of dressing up for a party and just want to wear something casual or basic. These party essentials can be worn in multiple ways depending on the occasion. It is time to upgrade your fashion game by including these pieces in your jewellery collection. (Also read: 10 fashion tips to choose the best jewellery for your outfit )

Choker necklace

The big, bold statements that you need in your jewellery collection are chokers. Choose a choker with pearls or a precious stone setting if you want to keep it simple. Choose a silver or gold toned choker if you want to make it fancy. Kundan also appears chic and fashionable when wearing a choker. They look best when worn with deep-cut blouses or shirts. If you decide to wear a hefty choker, make sure the region around your neck is plain.

2. Regal nose rings

From Deepika in Baji Rao Mastani to Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re , actresses have been flaunting their nose rings. When purchasing nose rings, it's crucial to consider the type of nose. They can be purchased as elaborate rings, double hoops, or decorative studs. It may be customized to match your style and worn however you like. It is one of the coolest and trendiest beauty accessories in the market.

3. Hoop earrings

No jewellery collection is complete without at least one pair of hoop earrings. They are classy, trendy and stylish. If you love big earrings you can go for oversized hoops and if you want to look trendy you can try layered hoops. For a perfect beach holiday, hoops with sea shells on them are perfect and for a fancy party go with pearl or gold hoops.

4. Chain Necklace

There is nothing more elegant than a necklace. The best jewellery item that instantly makes you look wealthy is a chain. They is a wide variety available and they are reasonably priced. You should include at least one chain necklace with a gold or silver tone in your jewellery collection because it goes with the majority of clothes. Even the most understated outfits may be given a touch of ladylike appeal with this easy trick. The best way to wear chains is casually. In the summer, layer two or three over a white T-shirt or tank top, and in the winter, use them to give texture to chunky knitwear.

5. Ear Cuffs

If you are looking to invest in a new piece of jewellery and want something affordable, trendy and stylish then an ear cuff is a great way to enhance a simple look. One of its best features is that you can wear it even if you don't have pierced ears. The earring comes in a range of designs, from over-the-ear cuffs to more delicate big hoops that sit higher up on the ear, but each one has an impression that is equally fashionable.

6. Multi- coloured gemstone

Everyone loves colours then why not add them to your jewellery? The use of coloured gemstone in rings, necklaces or earrings gives it a vibrant and unique look. The most popular coloured gemstone are ruby, pearl, emerald and sapphire. Adding coloured gemstones to your collection starts with discovering which shades work for you. Each stone has a unique colour or design.

