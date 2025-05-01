WAVES 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal assemble for conversation on cinema

Many celebrities from different film industries on Thursday arrived at Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai to take part in the inaugural edition of World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt arrived at the venue and met with organisers and staff members. Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Anupam Kher were also seen at the venue. (Also Read | WAVES 2025: See full day 1 schedule as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Alia take the stage) WAVES 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, and Mohanlal at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt at WAVES 2025

For the event, Shah Rukh wore a black ensemble--vest, blazer and trousers. He also wore earcuffs and sunglasses. Deepika Padukone wore an ethnic beige outfit. Hema Malini was seen in a mustard saree. Alia Bhatt opted for a embroidered peach outfit. Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a white shirt, grey blazer and black pants.

Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar attend event too

Aamir Khan and Anupam Kher opted for a black ensemble while Chiranjeevi was seen in a grey shirt and trousers. Anil Kapoor chose a white shirt, brown coat and matching trousers. Akshay Kumar was seen in a white shirt, a light brown blazer and pants. Jackie Shroff, Shaan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manushi Chhillar, and Nimrat Kaur were also part of the event.

About WAVES 2025

The four-day event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This pioneering initiative by the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is envisioned for gainfully leveraging India's rich spiritual legacy for global harmony and propel the creator's economy in the right direction.

As per a statement by the PMO, WAVES 2025 is a first-of-its-kind summit in India. WAVES 2025 will witness participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups.

About Shah Rukh, Aamir, Ranbir, Alia's new films

Fans will see Shah Rukh in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. The movie will release globally in 2026. Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. Alia's next film is Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. It is scheduled for release on December 25. Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal.