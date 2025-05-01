Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts ‘sindoor bhari maang’ and stunning saree; joins husband Naga Chaitanya at WAVES 2025

The biggest names from not just Bollywood but also Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries at in Mumbai for the WAVES 2025 summit. Also spotted at the event were newlyweds, actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala pose with a fan at WAVES 2025.

A date for Sobhita and Chay at WAVES 2025

A picture that has surfaced online shows Sobhita and Chaitanya posing for a picture with a fan. Sobhita looks stunning in a brown-golden embroidered saree and an ornate blouse. She has her hair tied in a crisp bun and is flaunting red sindoor in her hair partition.

Next to her, Chaitanya looked handsome in a sharp black suit. He also flaunted a new hairstyle with a side fade.

The couple was also seen in another picture, sitting behind Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the event. Check it out:

About WAVES SUMMIT 2025:

WAVES 2025, India's first-of-its-kind World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit is held at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. The four-day summit with tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries" is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.

In line with Prime Minister's vision of leveraging creativity, technology, and talent to shape a brighter future, WAVES will integrate films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging tech, making it a comprehensive showcase of India's media and entertainment prowess. WAVES aims to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029, expanding India's footprint in the global entertainment economy.

In attendance are Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia, Ranbir, and many others.

About Sobhita and Chay

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 last year. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.