Deepika Padukone stuns in oversized hat and Louis Vuitton blazer at Paris Fashion Week, fans say ‘mother is mothering'

Deepika Padukone is making waves in Paris as she represents India at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show. The 39-year-old actor, who holds the distinction of being the first Indian to be signed as a ‘house ambassador’ by the luxury fashion giant, took to Instagram to share breathtaking glimpses of her Parisian adventure. Dressed in high fashion, she looked nothing short of spectacular. (Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals secret of her glowing skin at Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary fashion show in new video ) Deepika Padukone dazzles at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show in a stunning beige oversized blazer dress.(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone slays at Paris Fashion Week

On Monday, Deepika delighted her fans with a surprise as she took to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself striking glamorous poses. Her post instantly grabbed attention, with fans showering it with likes and comments.

Even Ranveer Singh couldn't resist and wrote, "Lord have mercy on me." Internet personality Orhan Awatramani aka Orry playfully commented, "What's that?? A hat?? A crazy funky junky hat," while another user gushed, "Mother is mothering." Many others flooded the post with fire and heart emojis.

Deepika's look was the epitome of high fashion. She stunned in a beige oversized blazer dress from Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2025 collection, featuring dramatic puffed shoulders, a sleek double white collar, and a relaxed yet structured silhouette. Styled by celebrity fashion maven Shaleena Nathani, she elevated the ensemble with an oversized white hat, chic black leather gloves, a statement handbag, sheer black stockings, and sleek pointed black pumps.

Her makeup was flawlessly executed, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, softly smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, a matte-finish foundation, and bold dark red lipstick. Tying it all together, her luscious tresses were styled into a sleek low ponytail secured with a ribbon, adding the perfect finishing touch to her chic look.

On the work front

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again as DCP Shakti Shetty. As she embraces motherhood, the actor has yet to announce her next project. Meanwhile, the makers of Kalki 2 are eagerly anticipating her return.