Deepika Padukone's favourite Ema Datshi to Porn Star Martini: These top 10 recipes sparked India's interest in 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, it's time to dive into the most searched recipes on Google in India. This year, food lovers explored a delightful mix of traditional classics and global favourites. From timeless treasures like Mango Pickle and Ugadi Pachadi to international hits like the Porn Star Martini, the year's culinary adventures showcased a love for bold flavours and innovative twists. Let's take a look at the most popular recipes of the year. (Also read: SRK, Aryan Khan's alcohol brand named 'world's best scotch whisky': This hit hot cocktail is the perfect fit for it ) Explore 2024's most searched recipes: From mango pickle to porn star martini

1. Pornstar Martini

The Porn Star Martini, created by Douglas Ankrah in 2002, is a passion fruit-flavoured cocktail made with vodka, Passoã, lime juice, and passion fruit juice, served with a shot of champagne. Though not a true martini, it became the UK’s most popular cocktail in November 2018.

2. Mango pickle

Mango pickle, or aam ka achar, is a tangy delight made from unripe mangoes, spices, salt, and oil. Perfect with parathas, rice, or snacks, its bold flavours come from ingredients like mustard seeds, fenugreek, chilli powder, and turmeric, creating a sour and spicy accompaniment.

3. Dhaniya Panjiri

Dhaniya Panjiri, a traditional Indian sweet, is a Janmashtami prasad made with coriander (dhania), nuts, dried fruits, whole wheat flour, and ghee.

4. Ugadi Pachadi

Ugadi Pachadi is a traditional dish prepared for the Telugu New Year, combining six distinct flavours: neem flowers, raw mango, jaggery, pepper, coconut, and salt.

5. Charnamrit

Charnamrit, also known as Panchamrit, is a sacred sweet drink made with milk, curd, honey, basil leaves, and Ganga jal, traditionally prepared on Janmashtami and Guru Purnima.

6. Ema Datshi

Ema Datshi, a fiery Bhutanese stew made with chilli peppers and cheese, gained popularity in India after Deepika Padukone shared her love for the dish.

7. Flat White

A flat white, a creamy coffee made with espresso and steamed milk, gained spotlight in March 2024 when Google Doodle celebrated the beloved beverage.

8. Kanji

Kanji, a tangy fermented Holi drink, is made with black carrots, beetroot, mustard seeds, and heeng. Often topped with boondi, it’s a refreshing antioxidant-rich delight.

9. Shankarpali

Shankarpali, or shakkarpara, is a beloved Indian snack made with sugar, ghee, maida, and semolina. Its name stems from the Persian word "Shekarpareh."

10. Chammanthi

Chammanthi podi is a dry chutney from Kerala made by blending coconut, tamarind, ginger, small onions, and herbs. It adds a flavorful kick to meals.